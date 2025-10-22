Dappier and Skyfire Partner to Power Agentic Commerce Across the AI Internet

Dappier - AI Chat for Media Orgs & Marketplaces

Now AI agents can make commerce decisions grounded in verified, real-time web and publisher data

By integrating with Dappier, we’re enabling AI agents to access trusted, real-time data sources through our identity and payments framework.” — Craig DeWitt, co-founder of Skyfire

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dappier , the monetization platform for the AI answers economy, today announced a new integration with Skyfire , the payment and identity network built for agentic commerce, to allow developers to build agents that can reason over trustworthy, verified information and make purchase & commerce decisions.This integration brings together two essential layers of the AI economy.Dappier syndicates verified data to agents in real-time, including global financial market data, breaking news from trusted broadcast media partners, and the latest academic research. Dappier also enables developers to easily monetize those agent’s answers with turnkey conversational ads.Skyfire equips those agents with the KYA identity and payments network required to perform autonomous commerce tasks, initiating transactions or completing service flows on behalf of users or organizations without human intervention. Skyfire enables agents to pay for LLMs, datasets, website access, API services, and other agents on demand.“AI agents are only going to become more capable, but to be useful in the real world they need access to the latest data,” said Krish Arvapally, CTO & co-founder of Dappier. “With Dappier & Skyfire, agents with commerce capabilities are turning AI experiences into business outcomes.”Skyfire is the latest integration supported by Dappier, enabling any AI builder to improve their agent or workflow with verified data. Dappier has also made available a demo agent showcasing how an AI can interact & transact for data with Dappier MCP via Skyfire services.“The internet was built for people. We’re rebuilding it for agents,” said Craig DeWitt, co-founder of Skyfire. “By integrating with Dappier, we’re enabling AI agents to access trusted, real-time data sources through our identity and payments framework. With the open KYA+Pay protocol, agents don’t just read the web—they interact with it, transact on it, and do so with provable identity and permission. It’s the infrastructure for agentic commerce.”Together, Dappier and Skyfire unlock a seamless flow: real-time data meets real-time payment and access. Developers can now build agents that reason over premium, rights-cleared content and take action on their own using the KYA and payments protocol to authenticate identity and authorize transactions. It’s a blueprint for how the agentic economy will function at scale.Developers can start building now with pre-made templates, enabling their AI agent to use the Skyfire payments network to purchase and access verified data from Dappier in real-time to improve the quality of an AI answer. Get started with Dappier’s Skyfire Integration Guide, via our GitHub, or with Skyfire's Dappier demo guide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.