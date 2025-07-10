Dappier Partners with News-Press & Gazette Company to Make Broadcast News Available for AI Access

Dappier - Power any site with AI search and answers News-Press & Gazette Company

NPG joins Dappier’s AI infrastructure to syndicate local & regional journalism across AI agents & generative search, including with its own branded AI copilots

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dappier , the full-stack AI platform monetizing the shift from pages to agents, today announced a new partnership with News-Press & Gazette Company (NPG) to make its extensive news coverage available across AI-native environments. NPG's broadcast and digital content will now be accessible through Dappier's retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) tools and Model Context Protocol (MCP) infrastructure—delivering real-time, permissioned data to developers and agents building with generative AI.NPG also taps Dappier to power branded Ask AI copilots across its media properties, letting users ‘talk to the article they’re reading’, embedding a monetized AI-driven answer engine with context of the page it’s embedded in and fine-tuned to provide appropriate attribution to NPG content. NPG’s Ask AI copilots unlock new ad space and revenue with highly relevant ads embedded into the experience, likewise driven by the context of the user’s page and queries.As users shift from link-based search to chat-driven answers, publishers are adapting their strategies to remain discoverable and monetizable inside AI experiences. According to a recent McKinsey report, 71% of enterprises now use generative AI in at least one business function. That acceleration is creating new demand for structured, regionally specific information—especially in news categories like weather, public safety, civic events, and election coverage. NPG's content will help fill that gap across agentic platforms and conversational tools.By joining Dappier's data marketplace, NPG becomes part of a broader network of publishers and data vendors syndicating their content in ways that are fully permissioned, monetized, and designed for the agentic web. Publishers retain control over what data is exposed and can define usage rules and pricing for each AI integration.NPG content will be available via Dappier Marketplace and MCP Server (mcp.dappier.com), enabling developers and AI platforms to access high-quality regional reporting directly at inference. From severe weather alerts to local government updates, the integration brings verified context into LLM environments where reliability is critical.The partnership reflects the increasing urgency for AI systems to incorporate credible, domain-specific data. For publishers like NPG, Dappier offers a way to meet demand while capturing the full value of their content.To learn more about adopting AI with Dappier, schedule a demo today.

