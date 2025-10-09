LiveRamp Partners with Dappier to Unlock New Revenue for Publishers with Personalized Ads embedded in AI Answers

Dappier - AI Chat for Media Orgs & Marketplaces LiveRamp

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dappier, the monetization platform for the AI answers economy, and LiveRamp, the leading data collaboration partner, today announced a partnership to unlock a net-new category of ad inventory: personalized advertisements driven within publishers’ native AI chat and search experiences.Dappier AI copilots and search drive in-AI ad placements surfaced within search bars, on-page answer engines, and chat modules for dozens of digital publishers and news networks. LiveRamp identity and connectivity powers personalized consumer experiences across channels. The new partnership with Dappier will unlock broader identity activation within AI ad units.“Dappier enables publishers to thrive in the transition from web pages to AI agents, letting them easily launch their own branded experiences and then monetize those interactions with high-intent ads driven by user conversation and page context,” said Dan Goikhman, CEO of Dappier. “Now with LiveRamp enabling us to extend their offering from the open web to the agentic web, ads optimize for users and publishers alike while supporting consumer trust.”Conversational surfaces offer unprecedented insight into user intent and represent a rapidly growing proportion of online behavior, but have up until now been disconnected from the monetization framework for the open web. By harnessing Dappier’s proprietary classification engine to drive highly relevant offerings based on users’ conversation sessions and context of what’s on-page in conjunction with LiveRamp’s RampID, publishers like The News-Press & Gazette Company can enable marketers to connect with these critical points in customer journeys. Publishers like NPG can activate higher intent ads within net new ad space, while driving engagement through Dappier’s AI copilot and search solutions.“In the rapidly expanding AI ecosystem, marketers need seamless connectivity to emerging destinations and tools, alongside neutral solutions that enable collaboration with any partner,” said Travis Clinger, Chief Connectivity & Ecosystem Officer, LiveRamp. “By integrating LiveRamp’s authenticated identity into native AI chat and search experiences, Dappier empowers marketers to deliver the hyper personalization consumers increasingly expect.”For publishers interested in learning how Dappier and LiveRamp can enable AI ads monetization, schedule a demo today.About DappierDappier is the monetization platform for the AI answers economy. For publishers and data vendors, syndicate content to AI systems in real time, setting your own terms and pricing through a fully permissioned data marketplace. For developers, deploy branded answer engines fine-tuned to your content using Dappier’s Ask AI infrastructure and enhance your AI systems with verified real-time data. For advertisers, tap into Agentic Ads to reach users directly inside AI conversations.Learn more at dappier.com or schedule a demo.About LiveRampLiveRamp is the leading data collaboration partner, empowering brands, publishers, and platforms to deliver exceptional experiences and drive measurable performance everywhere it matters with the world’s most powerful data collaboration network.Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, unmatched interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize measurable outcomes and create lasting business value. Trusted by the world’s leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is shaping the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world.LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

