CE: Deepening judicial cooperation between Macao and Portuguese-speaking jurisdictions

MACAU, October 22 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, met with heads of the delegations in Macao attending the 13th edition of the Forum of Presidents of the Supreme Courts of Justice of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Territories, to exchange views on enhancing judicial cooperation between Macao and Portuguese-speaking jurisdictions.

In the meeting on Tuesday (21 October) at Government Headquarters, Mr Sam began by hailing the visit to Macao by seven visiting presidents and representatives from supreme courts of Portuguese-speaking countries, extending congratulations to them on the Forum’s successful conclusion. He particularly acknowledged the President of the Supreme Court of Mozambique, Mr Adelino Manuel Muchanga, in his coming role as host of the next edition of the forum.

The Chief Executive briefed the guests on Macao's latest developments, noting that throughout the 26 years since Macao’s return to the motherland, the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) has consistently implemented the “One country, two systems” principle, maintaining its civil-law tradition. The MSAR has also made consistent effort on pressing ahead with appropriate economic diversification and steady societal advancement, alongside sustained improvements in livelihoods and cultural development.

The successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle provides solid guarantees for judicial independence, with the MSAR Government continuing to safeguard judicial impartiality while enhancing the judicial system, its infrastructure and efficiency, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive reiterated Macao's unique bridging role for China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and pledged to deepen judicial connections and cooperation with Portuguese-speaking jurisdictions. Such collaboration would foster cultural exchange among peoples, while upholding judicial independence and fairness – ultimately providing robust support for socioeconomic development and advancing judicial progress across participating nations.

Macao officials attending the meeting included: the President of the Court of Final Appeal, Ms Song Man Lei; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak.

Heads-of-delegation in Macao for the 13th edition of the Forum of Presidents of the Supreme Courts of Justice of Portuguese-Speaking Countries and Territories and who attended the meeting with the Chief Executive were: Supreme Court Justice of Angola, Mr Pedro Nazaré Pascoal (representing the Presidency of the Supreme Court); President of the Supreme Court of Cabo Verde, Mr Benfeito Mosso Ramos; President of the Supreme Court of Equatorial Guinea, Mr Francisco Evuy Nguema Mikue; President of the Supreme Court of Portugal, Mr João Cura Mariano; Acting President of the Supreme Court of São Tomé and Príncipe, Ms Eurídice Pina Dias; and President of the Court of Appeal of Timor-Leste, Mr Afonso Carmona.