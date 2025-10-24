Tapefly's 'In the Garden': A Swedish Indie Oddity Blossoms in the Age of AI and Harmony

New single October 24th 2025 Remastered version coming in November 2025

Tapefly's 'In the Garden' features in 432 Hz scale tuning, with a remastered 'Lifting of the Veil' dropping soon, blending indie rock and music tech innovations

Bridging human heartstrings with machine magic” — Johan

GöTEBORG, VASTRA GOTALAND, SWEDEN, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tapefly : A Swedish Indie Force ReturnsIn the shadowy alleys of Gothenburg, Tapefly remains an uncompromising indie force, weaving psychedelic dreams in their home studio. Christina Löwenström and Johan Forsman Löwenström, the duo at the heart of this Swedish enigma, return with a new single, "In the Garden," set for release on October 24, 2025. This dreampop odyssey whispers secrets of renewal and tech-infused soul, recorded in the mystical 432 Hz tuning—said to resonate with the universe’s pulse. But that’s just the beginning for Tapefly, whose latest moves, including a remastered The Lifting of the Veil, prove they’re not just navigating the music industry’s chaos—they’re shaping its future."In the Garden": A Sonic EvolutionPicture Christina’s ethereal vocals soaring over layers of ambient electronics, all tuned to 432 Hz for a raw, emotional impact. "In the Garden" blends shoegaze revival with modern innovation, exploring themes of growth and introspection that Johan describes as:Bridging human heartstrings with machine magic.This isn’t just another indie track; it’s a testament to Tapefly’s evolution, enriched by global collaborations, including work with Grammy-nominated R&B star Annyett Royal. Christina’s angelic voice also shines on tracks like “För en lång lång tid” (Tapefly’s 2006 original “Canine Prey”) and "13" by Håkan Hellström.Remastering a Cult ClassicTapefly is also remastering their 2009 cult classic, The Lifting of the Veil, in 432 Hz, offering fans a fresh take on a shoegaze gem that’s aged like fine vinyl. Set for release later this month, it’s a nod to their roots and a bold step forward.Innovating Beyond MusicBeyond the music, Tapefly is diving into music tech with groundbreaking initiatives:Blockchain-powered projectsNFTs for their back catalogThese efforts redefine how we own and share music, positioning Tapefly at the forefront of the industry’s digital frontier.The Creative Minds Behind TapeflyJohan Forsman: A studio wizard with a storied history of production and co-writing of hits like “River en vacker dröm,” “Pistol,” and “Shelley.” His collaborations include heavyweights like The Soundtrack of Our Lives, Weeping Willows, Caesars, Thåström, Håkan Hellström, and Annyett Royale, blurring the lines between R&R, indie rock and R&B.Christina Löwenström: Brings soulful depth with her voice echoing through Tapefly’s vibrant harmonies. She also collaborates on mixing with Annyett Royal.A Journey of EvolutionSince their experimental start in 2001, Tapefly has evolved from a lo-fi Gothenburg project inspired by 80s and 90s shoegaze to a forward-thinking act. With three albums—Electric Bird (2006), The Lifting of the Veil (2009), and The Trail You Leave Behind (2013)—and a string of singles, they’ve earned praise from Swedish outlets like GP and Groove.se for their songwriting and sound.Looking to the FutureTheir embrace of tech, from NFTs to AI as a creative filter, cements their position at music’s digital frontier. The Lifting of the Veil (Remastered) arrives later this month, a fitting milestone for a band that’s as much about the future as it is about timeless sound.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.