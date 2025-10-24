Tapefly's 'In the Garden': A Swedish Indie Oddity Blossoms in the Age of AI and Harmony
Tapefly's 'In the Garden' features in 432 Hz scale tuning, with a remastered 'Lifting of the Veil' dropping soon, blending indie rock and music tech innovations
In the shadowy alleys of Gothenburg, Tapefly remains an uncompromising indie force, weaving psychedelic dreams in their home studio. Christina Löwenström and Johan Forsman Löwenström, the duo at the heart of this Swedish enigma, return with a new single, "In the Garden," set for release on October 24, 2025. This dreampop odyssey whispers secrets of renewal and tech-infused soul, recorded in the mystical 432 Hz tuning—said to resonate with the universe’s pulse. But that’s just the beginning for Tapefly, whose latest moves, including a remastered The Lifting of the Veil, prove they’re not just navigating the music industry’s chaos—they’re shaping its future.
"In the Garden": A Sonic Evolution
Picture Christina’s ethereal vocals soaring over layers of ambient electronics, all tuned to 432 Hz for a raw, emotional impact. "In the Garden" blends shoegaze revival with modern innovation, exploring themes of growth and introspection that Johan describes as:
Bridging human heartstrings with machine magic.
This isn’t just another indie track; it’s a testament to Tapefly’s evolution, enriched by global collaborations, including work with Grammy-nominated R&B star Annyett Royal. Christina’s angelic voice also shines on tracks like “För en lång lång tid” (Tapefly’s 2006 original “Canine Prey”) and "13" by Håkan Hellström.
Remastering a Cult Classic
Tapefly is also remastering their 2009 cult classic, The Lifting of the Veil, in 432 Hz, offering fans a fresh take on a shoegaze gem that’s aged like fine vinyl. Set for release later this month, it’s a nod to their roots and a bold step forward.
Innovating Beyond Music
Beyond the music, Tapefly is diving into music tech with groundbreaking initiatives:
Blockchain-powered projects
NFTs for their back catalog
These efforts redefine how we own and share music, positioning Tapefly at the forefront of the industry’s digital frontier.
The Creative Minds Behind Tapefly
Johan Forsman: A studio wizard with a storied history of production and co-writing of hits like “River en vacker dröm,” “Pistol,” and “Shelley.” His collaborations include heavyweights like The Soundtrack of Our Lives, Weeping Willows, Caesars, Thåström, Håkan Hellström, and Annyett Royale, blurring the lines between R&R, indie rock and R&B.
Christina Löwenström: Brings soulful depth with her voice echoing through Tapefly’s vibrant harmonies. She also collaborates on mixing with Annyett Royal.
A Journey of Evolution
Since their experimental start in 2001, Tapefly has evolved from a lo-fi Gothenburg project inspired by 80s and 90s shoegaze to a forward-thinking act. With three albums—Electric Bird (2006), The Lifting of the Veil (2009), and The Trail You Leave Behind (2013)—and a string of singles, they’ve earned praise from Swedish outlets like GP and Groove.se for their songwriting and sound.
Looking to the Future
Their embrace of tech, from NFTs to AI as a creative filter, cements their position at music’s digital frontier. The Lifting of the Veil (Remastered) arrives later this month, a fitting milestone for a band that’s as much about the future as it is about timeless sound.
