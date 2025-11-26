Tapefly Releases Remastered Version of ‘The Lifting of the Veil’ – Plus New Single
On November 27th, Tapefly releases a 432 Hz remaster of their 2009 cult classic. Their new single “In the Garden,” was released October 24, 2025
In parallel, Tapefly’s new single “In the Garden” continues to make waves after its release on October 24, 2025. With a runtime of 3:55, the song explores themes of growth, introspection, and emotional resilience, using nature as a central metaphor. The single was recorded in 432 Hz, blending introspective lyrics with an organic, resonant sound.
Tapefly consists of Christina Löwenström — songwriter, singer, and co-producer — who is also a co-composer and vocalist on Håkan Hellström’s “För en lång lång tid,” and producer/technician Johan Forsman Löwenström, who has worked with artists such as The Soundtrack of Our Lives, Caesars, Håkan Hellström, and Weeping Willows.
With the upcoming remaster and the already-released single, Tapefly continues to evolve its distinctive sound, blending emotional storytelling with experimental production techniques.
ABOUT TAPELFY
Tapefly is a Swedish indie and psychedelic/dreampop duo based in Gothenburg. The duo consists of Christina Löwenström (songwriter, singer, co-producer) and Johan Forsman Löwenström (singer Songwriter producer). With a unique sound defined by atmospheric landscapes, emotional storytelling, and frequency-based production, Tapefly has established itself as a cult favorite within the Nordic indie scene.
