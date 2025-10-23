Fintech With a Conscience: Tunisia’s PAYDAY Takaful Secures Major Backing to Redefine Ethical Finance

PAYDAY Takaful closes a seven-figure pre-seed round led by UGFS North Africa to scale Shariah-compliant fintech-insurtech solutions across Africa.

Ethical finance isn’t a niche—it’s the future. We’re proving financial inclusion can align with dignity and digital innovation.” — — Dr. Mohamed Anouar Gadhoum, Co-Founder & CEO

TUNIS, NORTH AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST, TUNISIA, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAYDAY Takaful, Tunisia's pioneering fintech-insurtech platform, announced today it has successfully closed an undisclosed seven-figure pre-seed funding round, achieving a company valuation of USD 3 million. Led by United Gulf Financial Services - North Africa (UGFS North Africa), the round also saw strategic participation from prominent firms TALYS Group and BioProtection SA. BG TITAN Group will actively guide PAYDAY’s strategic growth and regional expansion.

Led by Dr. Mohamed Anouar Gadhoum (Co-founder) , PAYDAY Takaful uniquely integrates interest-free, payroll-backed salary advances with micro-insurance (Takaful) solutions, providing sustainable financial resilience and dignity to thousands of employees across Tunisia. Since its inception in 2024, PAYDAY Takaful has successfully facilitated over 10,000 transactions amounting to TND 8.2 million (approximately USD 2.8 million as of mid-October 2025), directly impacting financial stability for thousands of families.

"PAYDAY Takaful was born from a commitment to responsible financial inclusion," said Dr. Gadhoum, CEO and Co-founder of PAYDAY Takaful. "Our model aligns technology-driven financial solutions with ethical, Shariah-compliant principles, enabling workers to access much-needed liquidity and protection without the burden of interest or conventional debt. This funding empowers us to amplify our impact across Tunisia and sets the stage for expansion throughout Africa."

Dr. Gadhoum brings more than 15 years of global leadership in Islamic finance, digital innovation, and sustainable development, having served in prominent advisory roles with institutions such as IFAAS (UK), the Government of Dubai, ISRA Academy (Malaysia), and BNP Paribas (Asia Pacific). His expertise has shaped ethical financial frameworks internationally, supporting compliance with Shariah principles and global ESG objectives.

PAYDAY Takaful’s groundbreaking digital model has already earned recognition and engagement from diverse stakeholders within the financial inclusion ecosystem, offering employers an innovative employee-benefit solution that significantly eases payroll pressures while safeguarding the financial wellness of their workforce.

The pre-seed funding will be allocated toward accelerating product innovation, expanding strategic partnerships with banks, insurers, and micro-finance institutions, and scaling PAYDAY’s platform capabilities to reach underserved segments more effectively.

About PAYDAY Takaful:

PAYDAY Takaful revolutionizes employee financial wellness through its pioneering fintech-insurtech platform, providing interest-free salary advances integrated seamlessly with ethical micro-insurance solutions. Driven by the leadership and vision of Islamic finance expert Dr. Mohamed Anouar Gadhoum, the company bridges ethical finance and technology to support financial dignity and resilience.

Investors: United Gulf Financial Services - North Africa (UGFS North Africa), TALYS Group, BioProtection SA

Strategic Growth Partner: BG TITAN Group

