Sombha Solutions Store, Veea & BG Titan Launch Uganda’s First Shared-Infrastructure 'Internet-for-All' Pilot

Shared-infrastructure pilot topology: Sombha backhaul links a self-healing VeeaHub mesh that supports multi-tenant slices for e-centres, smart classrooms, farm sensors and tele-maternal clinics across rural Uganda. First live VeeaHub node on Kampala’s collaborative shared-edge network, unlocking multi-operator broadband and edge services for the Internet-for-All pilot.

Pilot by Sombha, Veea & BG Titan brings high-speed broadband to rural Uganda via collaborative, shared edge infrastructure open to every licensed operator

With this shared infrastructure, every provider can now offer world-class connectivity. Together, we are delivering the promise of the digital future to all Ugandans.” — Haruna Nyanzi Lule, CEO, Sombha Solutions Store

KAMPALA, KAMPALA DISTRICT, UGANDA, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a world where every community—no matter how remote—can harness the power of the internet to transform lives, economies, and futures. Today, Uganda took a giant step toward this vision as local telecom innovator Sombha Solutions Store, global technology leader Veea Inc., and infrastructure powerhouse BG Titan Group (BGT) launched Uganda’s first collaborative, shared-infrastructure “Internet-for-All” pilot network.

More than just a technological milestone, this groundbreaking proof-of-concept answers a passionate call from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) urging industry leaders to move beyond competition into an era of unprecedented collaboration. It promises to bring high-speed, cyber-secure broadband not just to one provider, but to every licensed telecom operator in Uganda—reshaping what universal access truly means.

“What we’re achieving today is exactly what UCC envisioned—transforming competitive barriers into pathways of collaboration,” says Haruna Nyanzi Lule, CEO of Sombha Solutions Store. “With this shared infrastructure, every provider can now offer world-class connectivity. Together, we are delivering the promise of the digital future to all Ugandans.”

Julianne R. Mweheire, Director – Economic Regulation, Content and Consumer Affairs at UCC, highlights the profound impact: “Consumer empowerment and universal digital access are at the core of our regulatory vision. By championing transparent, affordable, and shared-infrastructure models like this, we’re fostering not only healthy competition but ensuring all Ugandans can actively participate in the digital economy.”

Edge Innovation at the Heart of Collaboration

At the center of this transformative initiative is Veea’s cutting-edge Trusted Broadband Access (vTBA) platform, a marvel of modern connectivity that integrates Wi-Fi, multi-access backhaul, edge computing, and cybersecurity into compact yet powerful VeeaHub® units. Built explicitly for collaboration, its key features include:

- Unified Managed Wi-Fi services—Allowing multiple providers seamless access through bandwidth slicing and advanced Quality-of-Service (QoS) management, turning shared networks into a powerful shared advantage.

- Multi-tenant network slicing—Enabling operators to maintain independent, secure, and high-quality connections for their customers, even as they share physical resources.

- Open APIs and Edge Marketplaces—Welcoming innovation from third-party app developers who can deploy transformative applications in telemedicine, education, fintech, and agriculture without additional infrastructure.

- Edge AI and Intelligent Content Caching—Providing immediate, latency-free access to educational content, healthcare advice, and financial services even when remote communities face connectivity challenges.

- Dynamic, Resilient Backhaul—Adaptively selecting satellite, LTE/5G, microwave or fiber links to maintain uninterrupted, high-quality services.

- Advanced AI-driven Cybersecurity—Proactively defending the shared network through local threat detection, real-time analytics, and secure encrypted connections.

Remarkably, from vision to reality, it took fewer than 48 hours to illuminate the first communities, delivering immediate multi-operator control and visibility across every site.

Communities Empowered, Lives Transformed

But this initiative isn’t simply about technology—it’s about changing lives. Right now, through this shared-infrastructure pilot, transformative stories are unfolding:

- Tele-maternal Clinics: Expectant mothers in remote areas now connect instantly with city hospitals, drastically improving maternal healthcare and outcomes.

- Smart Classrooms: Schools seamlessly stream lessons approved by the Ministry of Education or access cached modules offline, ensuring no student ever misses an opportunity to learn.

- Climate-smart Farming: Smallholder farmers leverage IoT sensors and AI-driven analytics, revolutionizing their practices for higher yields and sustainable growth.

- Community e-Centres: Acting as hubs of opportunity, these centres provide citizens direct digital access to government services, financial inclusion, and vital resources in their local communities.

“Today’s shared network is tomorrow’s shared prosperity,” states Allen Salmasi, Chairman & CEO, Veea Inc. “By embedding cutting-edge computing and cybersecurity directly at the edge, we empower every operator to innovate faster, reduce costs dramatically, and deliver premium digital services. We’re proving collaboration is the smartest investment any community can make.”

A Blueprint for East Africa and Beyond

Over the next six months, this pilot network will serve as a proving ground, generating critical insights on how best to replicate and scale this collaborative model. BG Titan Group will play a central role, orchestrating the financing strategies, deploying sustainable energy solutions, and executing essential civil works needed for expansive rollout.

Adam Bicha, VP Uganda, BG Titan Group, emphasizes the broader vision: “By merging innovative financing, robust infrastructure deployment, and revolutionary technology, we are redefining how quickly a nation can transform. This collaborative model isn’t just Uganda’s blueprint.. it’s a powerful catalyst that will soon ignite similar transformations across East Africa.”

About Sombha Solutions Store

Sombha Solutions Store is a Uganda’s licensed National Public Service Provider, operating fibre and wireless networks that serve businesses and communities nationwide. The company’s mission is to deliver inclusive, reliable connectivity that drives socioeconomic progress across East Africa. www.sombha.com

About Veea Inc.

Headquartered in New York, Veea Inc. provides integrated edge-computing, multi-access connectivity and AI-driven cybersecurity through its VeeaHub® product family and Veea Edge Platform™. Deployed on five continents, Veea solutions enable service providers to launch new revenue streams quickly and securely. www.veea.com

About BG Titan Group

BG Titan Group is a multinational investment and EPC firm delivering transformative projects in energy, telecoms, water and technology across three continents. BGT combines financial structuring, engineering expertise and local partnerships to accelerate sustainable infrastructure development. www.bgtitangroup.com

