DESARN Refinaria Advances Brazil’s Energy Independence with Modular Refinery

DESARN Refinaria's Modular Refinery in Sergipe drives local economy, sustainability, and Brazilian industry growth. DESARN partners with BG Titan Group, leveraging modular technology to boost Brazil's refining capabilities and energy independence.

DESARN Refinaria secures Phase 1 financing and selects BG Titan Group as EPC partner for its 50 kbpd modular refinery in Sergipe, Brazil.

We’re proud to bring modular expertise to Sergipe and replicate this success globally.” — Aymen Boughanmi, CEO, BG Titan Group

ARACAJU, SERGIPE, BRAZIL, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DESARN Refinaria Accelerates Brazil’s Energy Independence with 50 kbpd Modular Plant in Sergipe

Phase-one financing secured; BG Titan Group onboard as EPC partner; strategic expansions identified in key international regions

DESARN Refinaria S/A is rapidly advancing construction of its modular refinery project in Sergipe, Brazil. Designed to process up to 50,000 barrels per day, the refinery will significantly reduce Brazil’s dependence on imported fuels, driving national energy security and regional economic development.

Refinery Overview

The DESARN facility will efficiently convert diverse crude grades (26–38 °API) into essential products, including ultra-low sulfur diesel (S-10 ULSD), gasoline (RON-92), LPG, and fuel oil. Fully compliant with Brazilian ANP/CONAMA regulations and international API/ASME standards, the project underscores DESARN’s strong commitment to environmental excellence and regulatory adherence.

Local Economic Revitalization

The project is expected to create hundreds of skilled construction roles and over 100 permanent operational positions, delivering long-term economic benefits to local communities. Strategic partnerships with training institutions ensure continuous workforce development, bolstering Sergipe’s economic resilience.

Commitment to Sustainability

With a strong emphasis on producing S-10 diesel and employing energy-efficient technology, DESARN’s refinery aims to substantially reduce harmful emissions, supporting improved public health outcomes and aligning with Brazil’s environmental priorities.

Strengthening Brazilian Industry

Consistent with Brazil’s local-content goals, DESARN has committed to sourcing at least 65% of components and services domestically. This initiative will enhance the capabilities of Brazil’s industrial base, stimulate innovation, and energize the local supply chain.

Optimizing Fiscal Incentives

Leveraging Brazil’s REPENEC and ICMS fiscal frameworks, DESARN ensures strong economic efficiency, improving project returns and enabling reinvestment in local infrastructure and community-focused programs.

Strategic Partnership with BG Titan Group

To ensure timely project execution and operational excellence, DESARN has partnered with BG Titan Group as the EPC contractor, leveraging its expertise in modular energy solutions.

“We are proud to bring BG Titan’s modular expertise to Sergipe,” said Aymen Boughanmi, CEO of BG Titan Group. “Our integrated EPC approach keeps the project on schedule and establishes a model we intend to replicate across other strategic international markets.”

Looking Ahead

With Phase One financing fully secured, DESARN and BG Titan Group are actively preparing for subsequent expansion phases. Additionally, the consortium has strategically identified complementary modular energy projects across targeted international markets, including high-potential regions in North and East Africa.

Key Project Milestones

Q2 2025 – Civil works and module fabrication nearing completion

Q1 2026 – Mechanical completion and comprehensive testing phase

Q2 2026 – Official refinery commissioning and operational startup

About DESARN Refinaria S/A

DESARN develops modular refining solutions that enhance energy security, promote sustainable practices, and drive inclusive economic growth.

About BG Titan Group

BG Titan delivers comprehensive EPC solutions and strategic investment in modular energy projects worldwide, prioritizing scalability, speed, and sustainability.

Media & Partnership Enquiries

DESARN Refinaria S/A – press@desarn.com – https://www.desarn.com

BG Titan Group – media@bgtitangroup.com – https://www.bgtitangroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.