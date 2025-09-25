Association of Test Publishers (ATP) and Performance Testing Council (PTC) Announce Merger
ATP is excited to welcome the PTC. This integration strengthens our ability to promote innovative, skill-focused assessment methods that meet the needs of today’s workforce and education systems.”WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP), the leading international trade association dedicated to advancing testing and assessment, has officially merged with the Performance Testing Council (PTC), a nonprofit focused on improving the effectiveness of performance-based testing.
For years, the PTC has been a trusted resource for organizations seeking to validate skills, improve hiring processes, and advance applied assessments. Its emphasis on “testing by doing” makes it a natural and complementary addition to ATP’s global community.
As part of the merger, ATP is launching a new “Testing by Doing™” Subcommittee under its Certification/Licensure Division to continue advancing best practices in performance testing and skill demonstration.
“ATP is excited to welcome the PTC into our organization,” said G. Harris, CEO of the Association of Test Publishers. “This integration strengthens our ability to promote innovative, skill-focused assessment methods that meet the needs of today’s workforce and education systems.”
About ATP
The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is the leading international trade association for organizations that develop and deliver tests, advocating for the value of assessment and promoting best practices worldwide.
About PTC
The Performance Testing Council (PTC) is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing performance-based testing to support effective hiring, credentialing, and workforce readiness.
