2026 Innovations in Testing Conference Now Live: Celebrating People, Progress, and Possibilities

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) will hold its 2026 Innovations in Testing Conference from March 1-4, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans in New Orleans, Louisiana.Recognized as the world’s leading conference for educational, credentialing, licensure, certification, and workforce assessment professionals, the annual Innovations in Testing Conference brings together a global community of experts, innovators, and thought leaders to explore the latest trends, tools, and strategies shaping the future of assessment.This year’s theme, “Celebrating People, Progress, and Possibilities”, underscores the importance of recognizing the individuals who drive innovation, the advancements transforming the assessment industry, and the limitless opportunities ahead for learning and assessment.“What I love most about Innovations in Testing is the people, our conversations, our ideas, and the way we work together to make a real difference,” said G. Harris, CEO of ATP-Global. “This is where change happens.”The 2026 Innovations in Testing Conference will feature thought-provoking keynotes, dynamic panels, hands-on workshops, and energizing networking that put people and their stories at the center. The program will bring together voices and perspectives from across the assessment industry. sponsorship opportunities, and program details are available on the official conference website: https://www.innovationsintesting.org/ The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is the leading international organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the value of assessments. ATP members are committed to advancing equity, integrity, and learning through assessment worldwide.

