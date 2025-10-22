WesternU Students to Join OHSU in Providing Free Health Services at Health Care Equity Fair Oct. 25

WesternU and OHSU students unite Oct. 25 in Portland to provide free health services to uninsured and underinsured Oregonians at the Health Care Equity Fair.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students and faculty from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-Northwest), which is in the process of transitioning to its new name, the Heatherington College of Osteopathic Medicine, will join Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and community partners at the annual Health Care Equity Fair (HCEF) on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland.

Now in its 18th year, the Health Care Equity Fair offers free, comprehensive services to individuals who are uninsured or underinsured, including primary care visits, health and vision screenings, vaccinations, haircuts, veterinary care, and access to local resources. Hundreds of volunteers from Oregon’s leading health-education institutions come together to deliver care, food, and support to Portland’s most vulnerable residents.

This will mark the fourth consecutive year of COMP-Northwest’s participation in the event, continuing a partnership that underscores WesternU’s mission to advance health equity and community-based care across Oregon. Guided by Assistant Professor of Family Medicine Dr. Gina Miller, WesternU’s osteopathic medical students will collaborate side-by-side with OHSU peers, nursing students, and volunteer physicians to provide patient assessments, preventive care, and osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT).

Dr. Miller has a long-standing connection to the Health Care Equity Fair—she helped organize its very first iteration in 2007 as an OHSU medical student. Today, she leads WesternU’s efforts to ensure a new generation of future physicians continues that spirit of service.

“Our students see firsthand how collaboration and compassion create healthier communities,” said Dr. Miller. “This event is about bringing care directly to people who need it most and reminding every participant why they chose medicine in the first place.”

The fair also serves as a valuable learning opportunity for COMP-Northwest students, exposing them to interprofessional teamwork and the unique challenges faced by urban underserved populations.

WesternU’s participation in Portland’s Health Care Equity Fair complements its own Rural Health Care Equity Fair (RHCEF) held each spring in Lebanon, Oregon. Together, these initiatives reflect the university’s commitment to serving both urban and rural communities while addressing statewide shortages in primary-care and behavioral-health services.

Event Details

What: OHSU Health Care Equity Fair (HCEF)

When: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland, Oregon

Cost: Free and open to the public

Community members seeking free medical, dental, or vision screenings, vaccinations, wellness education, or access to local health-care resources are encouraged to attend.

About the Health Care Equity Fair

Founded in 2007, the OHSU Health Care Equity Fair brings together volunteers from multiple universities and professional fields to provide free, compassionate care for uninsured and underinsured Oregonians. Each year, hundreds of individuals receive essential services and connections to ongoing community support.

About Western University of Health Sciences

Western University of Health Sciences (www.westernu.edu), located in Lebanon, Oregon, and Pomona, Calif., is an independent nonprofit health professions university, conferring degrees in osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, biotechnology and pharmaceutical sciences, dental medicine, medical sciences, nursing, optometry, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine, and veterinary medicine. WesternU is home to WesternU Health, where the best in collaborative health care services is offered.



