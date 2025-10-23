Norani Baby Launches One & Done™ Sleep Sack

Norani Baby Logo

The First All-Season Sleep Sack Designed by Moms Who Built Viral Media Brands

Parents shouldn’t have to spend money on three different sleep sacks for one baby. We created one that adjusts with the seasons — so parents save money and stress without guessing what to buy next.” — Nora Mansour, Co-Founder of Norani Baby

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norani Baby, the women-owned baby essentials brand behind the viral Snugababe™ Swaddle Pod, is once again transforming baby sleep with the launch of the One & Done™ Sleep Sack. The One & Done™ is an innovative, all-season sleep sack that aims to replace every other sleep sack in the nursery. Designed to keep babies comfortable year-round, the One & Done™ Sleep Sack can be customized to the season, eliminating the need for multiple sacks for different temperatures — offering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable approach to sleep.

An All-Season Sleep Solution That Adapts to Your Baby

Crafted from 95% GOTS-certified organic cotton and 5% spandex, the One & Done™ Sleep Sack combines breathable softness with gentle stretch for maximum comfort. Its removable Thinsulate™ insert turns the One & Done™ Sleep Sack from a 1.0 TOG to a 2.5 TOG for cozy warmth - giving parents flexibility without compromise.

Key features include:

- All-season functionality: Customizable warmth for year-round comfort

- Two-way zipper: Easy diaper changes, even half-asleep

- Transitional design: Ideal for babies moving out of swaddles

- Organic materials: Safe, soft, and sustainably sourced

"Parents shouldn’t have to spend money on three different sleep sacks for one baby,” says Nora Mansour, Co-Founder of Norani Baby. “We created one that adjusts with the seasons — so parents save money and stress without guessing what to buy next."

“It’s the product we wish existed when our own kids were babies,” adds Ani Yemenidjian, Co-Founder. “It’s functional, intuitive, and beautifully designed — the kind of essential every parent deserves.”

The One & Done Sleep Sack is available in 12 stylish prints, two sizes (S/M for ages 6-18 months and M/L for ages 18-36 months), and retails for $59.

From Viral Media to Modern Motherhood Innovation

Before launching Norani Baby, Mansour and Yemenidjian co-founded Hollyscoop and Modamob, two entertainment and lifestyle media brands that reached millions with their relatable, pop-culture-driven content. The pair’s media success — including partnerships with major networks and digital platforms — helped shape their authentic storytelling approach and deep connection to millennial parents.

With Norani Baby, they have brought that same creativity and real-mom insight to baby essentials. Their first innovation, the Snugababe™ Swaddle Pod, became a viral hit, praised by parents as “the only swaddle that actually works.” Today, Norani Baby’s products are available nationwide through Nordstrom, Target, Amazon, Maisonette, Faire, and directly at www.norani.com.

A Growing Sleep Ecosystem — and Matching Holiday Pajamas on the Way

Norani Baby is expanding its beloved sleep ecosystem beyond the nursery. In addition to its swaddles and sleep sacks, the brand will debut its first-ever matching family holiday pajama collection this season — blending the same organic fabrics, thoughtful design, and modern aesthetic that define its baby line.

“Parents already love our quality for their little ones,” Mansour adds. “It just made sense to let the whole family join in.”

For more information on Norani Baby’s line of organic cotton sleep essentials, visit www.norani.com.

###

ABOUT NORANI BABY

Norani Baby is a Los Angeles-based, women-owned baby essentials brand dedicated to creating smarter, safer, and more beautiful products for modern parents. From the Snugababe™ Swaddle Pod to the One & Done™ Sleep Sack, every Norani Baby product is thoughtfully designed by moms to make parenting simpler and sleep easier. The brand has been featured in Forbes, Good Morning America, and Motherly, and continues to expand its award-winning “Sleep Ecosystem” with innovation, integrity, and heart. Discover the full collection at www.norani.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Press Inquiries — Norani Baby PR

info@norani.com

www.norani.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.