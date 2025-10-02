Tot Squad Launches Service Exchange, Unlocking Flexibility for New Parents

Tot Squad Logo

Families can swap gift cards for services they truly want—from babysitters to massages and more

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tot Squad, the leading marketplace for parenting services, such as sleep and breastfeeding support, today announced the launch of its Service Exchange, a first-of-its-kind program that transforms Tot Squad gift cards into flexible credit redeemable across a curated network of trusted partners.

Families can now seamlessly trade in their Tot Squad gift card online and receive equal-value credit toward a wide variety of parenting and wellness services—from partners including SpaFinder, Soothe, Tinyhood, Bambino, and BabyQuip. Tot Squad gift cards are primarily sold through baby registries at major retailers including Target and Amazon, transforming registry gifts into services parents truly need, not just more stuff.

“Parents deserve flexibility and freedom. The Service Exchange gives them both—turning a single gift card into access for everything from babysitters and parenting classes to spa treatments,” said Jen Saxton, Founder & CEO of Tot Squad.

With more than a dozen partners already live and more joining soon, Tot Squad is rapidly building a flexible care currency for families. This innovation is designed to boost redemption rates, deepen engagement, and open new customer channels for brand and retail partners.

The Service Exchange reflects Tot Squad’s mission to simplify modern parenthood by creating a hub where families can find expert support and trusted services in one place.

The Service Exchange is now live at www.totsquad.com/service-exchange.

About Tot Squad

Tot Squad is the marketplace for expert parenting services, connecting families with trusted providers across categories like sleep, lactation, nutrition, and car seat safety. Founded in 2010 by mom of two and serial entrepreneur Jennifer Saxton, Tot Squad has been credited by The New York Times with creating a new industry of parenting support and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

