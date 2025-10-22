American Marketing Association Releases Season 6 of Marketing / And Podcast

Season 6 Theme = On Purpose

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Marketing Association (AMA) unveiled Season 6 of its podcast, Marketing / And, hosted by AMA’s CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. Tune in and be part of the discussion about mission and purpose and why it has a place in marketing. Listen to a new episode of Marketing / And here “On purpose. With intention. This is how we talk about marketing. Our incredibly innovative industry continually finds ways to evolve and expand. In this new season, our guests share how mission and purpose is part of that conversation and why we all need to lead with intention and heart,” states AMA CEO, Bennie F. Johnson. “I hope you’re motivated by the innovative insights our guests share with us in this new season of Marketing / And.”Explore the new season → listen to Marketing / And Season 6. This October, AMA’s podcast won Silver in the 4th Annual Signal Awards in the Brand Storytelling Genre – Thought Leadership. Thank you to our guests for sharing their time and insights with us. Each year, the Signal Awards recognize the podcasts that define culture, and champions a diverse range of storytellers, from underground originals to front-page icons.Season 6 Episodes:* Samuel Monnie, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Purpose Hive; On being a marketing reformer* Melissa Fors Shackelford, Fractional CMO, Author of Harnessing Purpose: A Marketer's Guide to Inspiring Connection; Finding meaning in our work* Islam ElDessouky, Global Vice President Creative Strategy & Content for Coca-Cola; Why kindness is a superpower* Jimi Gibson, Vice President, Brand Communication, Thrive Agency; The magic and wonder of marketing* Lola Bakare, Author of Responsible Marketing: How To Create An Authentic & Inclusive Marketing Strategy; Finding marketing in ourselves* Richard Davies, Co-Founder of Alchemy-Rx; Marketing is innovation* Becky Wixon and Bryan Biniak, Balance the Mix; Brand essence and sonic marketing* Laura Ries, Author of The Strategic Enemy: How to Build and Position a Brand Worth Fighting For; The need for a strategic enemy* Nancy Harhut, Founder of HBT Marketing; The combination of behavioral science and marketing* Soyoung Kang, President of eos; Community support and architectural visionsSeason 6 Bonus Executive Interviews:New Marketing / And interviews are now available on AMA’s YouTube channel, including interviews with:* Greg Boone, CEO of WalkWest; From vision to value* Steve Phelps, Commissioner of NASCAR; Nurturing fandom* Jessica Murphy, CMO of Hasbro; Connecting people through playAMA’s Marketing / And is available on AMA.org, Apple, Spotify, Simplecast, YouTube and wherever you listen to your podcasts.Interested in joining us for a conversation? Send AMA an email to learn more.###About the American Marketing Association (AMA)As the leading global professional marketing association, the AMA is the essential community for marketers. From students and practitioners to executives and academics, we aim to elevate the profession, deepen knowledge, and make a lasting impact. The AMA is home to five premier scholarly journals including: Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, Journal of International Marketing, and Journal of Interactive Marketing. Our industry-leading training events and conferences define future forward practices, while our professional development and PCMprofessional certification advance knowledge. With almost 70 chapters and a presence on 350 college campuses across North America, the AMA fosters a vibrant community of marketers.The association's philanthropic arm, the AMA’s Foundation, is inspiring a more diverse industry and ensuring marketing research impacts public good. The AMA Foundation strengthens and elevates the marketing profession by advancing knowledge, building a global community of marketing leaders, and supporting marketing initiatives that drive innovation and societal impact.AMA views marketing as the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large. You can learn more about AMA’s learning programs and certifications, conferences and events, and scholarly journals at AMA.org.

