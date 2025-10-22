BB Energy Launches Everpath, a New Environmental Projects Company

Everpath Logo

Everpath develops and finances high-integrity environmental and social projects by partnering with corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organisations

At a time when public funding and climate budgets are under strain, Everpath fills a critical gap by helping to bring essential projects to life that may otherwise struggle to get off the ground.” — Mohamed Bassatne

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BB Energy today announces the launch of Everpath , a dedicated Environmental Projects Company that will consolidate the Group’s environmental project investment and environmental credit trading operations under one strategic platform.Everpath focuses on developing and financing high-integrity environmental projects, partnering with corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organisations to support the global energy transition and environmental markets. This marks a significant step in BB Energy’s ongoing diversification strategy and underscores its ambition to become a global leader in the environmental credit space.Everpath will leverage BB Energy’s experience to deliver impactful projects across key sectors including the energy transition, humanitarian aid, nature-based solutions, the circular economy, and frontier climate innovation.Building on BB Energy’s successful Improved Cookstove Initiative, which has already distributed over 273,000 energy-efficient cookstoves to rural communities in Rwanda and reduced more than 480,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, Everpath will scale and expand similar high-integrity initiatives worldwide.Everpath Project Focus Areas• Energy Transition: Community-level renewable energy initiatives such as solar lighting, water heating, and EV charging infrastructure to expand access to clean utilities and reduce emissions.• Humanitarian Initiatives: Clean cooking and related efforts aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to enhance health, livelihoods, and gender equality.• Nature-Based Solutions: Projects that conserve and restore ecosystems, such as afforestation, wetlands restoration, and regenerative agriculture to protect biodiversity and strengthen natural carbon sinks.• Circular Economy: Innovative solutions to reduce waste and maximize resource reuse, including energy recovery and pyrolysis of agricultural byproducts.• Frontier Climate Innovation: Investment in breakthrough technologies including hydrogen fuel solutions and direct air carbon capture.Mohamed Bassatne, CEO of BB Energy, commented:“The launch of Everpath is a key milestone in BB Energy’s journey towards a more sustainable future. By bringing our environmental project development and trading under one umbrella, we’re better positioned to support innovative and impactful projects around the world. Whether working with project developers, corporates, governments or NGOs, our team brings the expertise needed to finance, implement and scale projects that deliver real-world results.”“At a time when public funding and climate budgets are under increasing strain, Everpath fills a critical gap by helping to bring essential projects to life that may otherwise struggle to get off the ground.”About Everpath• Founded in 2025, Everpath is your guide to dynamic environmental markets and prides itself on capturing real-time feedback from across the entire environmental markets landscape.• Everpath partners with project developers companies, national and supranational governmental bodies and not-for-profits to deliver high-quality, high integrity environmental projects.• Everpath’s global perspective allows it to make highly-informed decisions on both project strategies, environmental credit methodologies & policies and the very latest, cutting-edge technologies.• With roots extending back to the birth of carbon markets, the Everpath team comprises experts from multifaceted backgrounds, each bringing deep international experience from across the world. Everpath’s proven success across project management, finance and advisory continues to strengthen its reputation in environmental markets.About BB Energy• BB Energy was founded by the Bassatne Family in the 1960s; with an operational history of more than 60 years. Over the last decade, the Group has expanded its trading operations and is now considered one of the leading independently owned energy trading companies globally. The Group is primarily engaged in trading crude, refined oil products, LNG, LPG and is further diversifying into the renewable space. While BB Energy remains a physical trader, it has also invested in midstream and downstream assets.• Today, BB Energy is a dynamic independent energy trading company with key trading hubs in London, Brussels, Geneva, Dubai, Houston, and Singapore. The company has over 410 professionals in more than 10 offices worldwide. In the last financial year, 2024, BB Energy’s trading operations resulted in a turnover of approx. USD 23 billion.

