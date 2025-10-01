BB Energy Announces Entry into Power and Gas Trading

BB Energy Logo on a trading screen

BB Energy's new power and gas trading team will be based in Geneva, Houston, and London.

Our entry into power and gas trading is a significant milestone, supporting our strategy to diversify revenue streams and position ourselves at the forefront of the evolving energy landscape.” — Mohamed Bassatne

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BB Energy today announced its strategic entry into the power and gas trading market as part of a broader initiative to diversify its trading portfolio and accelerate growth in lower-carbon and energy transition sectors.This expansion reflects the company’s ambition to diversify its business and increase the share of income derived from power and gas trading, derivatives, and renewables. Over the next two years, BB Energy aims to significantly increase the trading profit generated from these areas, signalling a clear shift toward a more balanced and future-focused trading model.To support this strategy, BB Energy is establishing a dedicated power and gas trading function, with new hires based in Geneva, Houston and London.As part of this launch, a team of experienced power and gas traders led by Grégory Heloir will join BB Energy’s Geneva office. This comes on the heels of the arrival of Louis Goh who joined BB Energy’s London office from Element Alpha earlier in September.Additional hires are expected across the company’s global power and gas trading operations in the coming months.Mohamed Bassatne, Chief Executive of BB Energy, said: “Our entry into power and gas trading is a significant milestone that supports our long-term strategy to diversify revenue streams and position ourselves at the forefront of the evolving energy landscape.”“We are excited to welcome this world class talent to our team and look forward to growing our capabilities in this dynamic market. This move reinforces BB Energy’s commitment to innovation, resilience and supporting the global transition toward more sustainable energy systems.”The entry into power and gas trading complements BB Energy’s other recent moves to diversify its business, including plans for a network of 500 MW of solar power generation across the Southern African Power Pool and the recent launch of Everpath, BB Energy’s new Environmental Projects company, which will enhance BB Energy’s ability to create and trade environmental and carbon credits.BB Energy’s move into power and gas trading will be supported by a state of the art energy trading and risk management system (ETRM) provided by Orchestrade About BB EnergyBB Energy was founded by the Bassatne Family in the 1960s; with an operational history of more than 60 years. Over the last decades, the Group has expanded its trading operations and is now considered one of the leading independently owned energy companies, globally. BB Energy's Executive Chairman is Baha Bassatne.The Group is primarily engaged in trading Crude, refined oil products, LNG, LPG and is further diversifying into the Downstream space through BBE Downstream and into the Renewable space through the BB Energy Renewable Division and Solar Century Africa. While BB Energy remains a physical trader, it has invested in midstream, downstream, and solar battery assets to create a platform for further international expansion.Today, BB Energy is a dynamic independent energy trading company with key trading hubs in London, Brussels, Geneva, Dubai, Houston, and Singapore, and employs approximately 410 professionals.During 2024, BB Energy achieved traded volumes of around 33 million tons of crude and petroleum products and gas which resulted in a turnover of approximately USD 23 billion.

