BB Energy Earns First-Ever Sustainability Rating

BB Energy has been awarded an EcoVadis 'Committed Badge' for its 2025 sustainability assessment

This recognition marks an important step forward in our sustainability journey. It affirms the progress we’ve made so far, and more importantly, provides a pathway to doing even better in future.” — Mohamed Bassatne

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BB Energy is proud to announce a major milestone in its sustainability journey: the company has earned its first-ever sustainability rating from EcoVadis , a globally trusted provider of business sustainability assessments.Following a comprehensive, independent evaluation, BB Energy received the EcoVadis “Committed” Badge, recognising strong performance across key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) areas. This rating reflects BB Energy’s transparency, structured ESG framework, and dedication to continuous improvement.The EcoVadis assessment measures 21 sustainability criteria across four core pillars:1. Environment2. Labour & Human Rights3. Ethics4. Sustainable Procurement"This recognition marks an important step forward in our sustainability journey," said Mohamed Bassatne, BB Energy’s CEO. "It affirms the progress we’ve made so far—and more importantly—provides a clear pathway to doing even better in the years ahead."The EcoVadis platform also provides detailed feedback, helping BB Energy identify opportunities to further embed sustainable practices across all areas of its operations. Initiatives are already underway to build on this foundation and improve future scores.Stakeholders can view BB Energy’s rating on the EcoVadis Recognition platform

