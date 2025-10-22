Exclusive Interview: Steve Bentley FRAeS Discusses Sofema Aviation Services’ Cost-Efficient Online Training Model

Exclusive Interview: Steve Bentley FRAeS on Sofema Aviation Services

SAS approaches a significant milestone of 40,000 annual enrollments in 2025.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) approaches a significant milestone of 40,000 annual enrollments in 2025, CEO Steve Bentley FRAeS reflects on the organisation’s strategy to deliver regulatory training at a daily cost of less than €5 per student.A Cost-Efficient Training ApproachSAS has achieved a notable position in the industry by reducing daily training costs through a combination of scale, operational efficiency, and a structured platform strategy. Steve Bentley explains that with an enrollment base of 35,000 to 40,000 students per year, the company is able to distribute fixed costs across a large user base. This approach allows SAS to maintain quality standards while achieving a lower cost per training day.The CFP 7 ModelA key component of this structure is the Company Flexi Package (CFP 7). The package is offered at €9,960 annually and allows for seven concurrent users to be trained across six active training days per week.This creates a total of 2,184 available online training days per year. When dividing the cost of the package by the number of available training days, the cost per student per day amounts to €4.56.Bentley highlights that clients who actively manage these user slots through a dedicated administrator are able to maximise the package’s value.Meeting Industry Training RequirementsOrganisations such as Philippine Airlines have expanded their number of user slots after experiencing the benefits of this model. Bentley notes that the CFP 7 structure supports comprehensive regulatory training for large MROs and airlines, covering both EASA and GCAA requirements for initial and recurrent training.The pricing structure enables clients to manage their entire EASA Part 145 training obligations at a predictable and competitive cost.Incentives for Long-Term PartnershipsSAS places emphasis on long-term cooperation. Clients receive a 10% discount in the second year of their subscription and an additional 5% in the third year and beyond. Bentley explains that this approach supports sustainable partnerships, providing organisations with stable and efficient solutions for their regulatory training programs.For more information about the Sofema Online Corporate Freedom Pass , visit Sofema Online or email team@sassofia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.