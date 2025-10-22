ZainTECH strengthens presence in Bahrain through partnership with DATAPATROL

Strategic collaboration focuses on advanced networking, data security, and digital infrastructure to accelerate market growth and empower local enterprises.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZainTECH , the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, today announced a strategic partnership with DataPatrol to expand and strengthen its presence in the Bahrain market, focusing on advanced data security, and insider threats management.The announcement, made during GITEX Global 2025, establishes a joint operational and commercial framework between ZainTECH and DataPatrol to deliver end-to-end ICT and cybersecurity solutions across Bahrain, Jordan, and Iraq. This partnership brings together ZainTECH’s regional scale, technical expertise, and multi-vendor alliances, with DataPatrol’s local market expertise in information security and on-ground delivery capabilities to serve enterprise, financial, and government clients.The collaboration will enable both organizations to accelerate go-to-market execution for networking and cybersecurity opportunities, with a particular focus on data protection and compliance-driven solutions tailored to financial institutions, including those under central bank regulations.Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, commented: “Our collaboration with DataPatrol marks a significant milestone in our regional growth journey. It reflects ZainTECH’s commitment to building strong local partnerships that deliver tangible value for our clients. Together, we are combining global expertise with local insight to strengthen data security resilience and accelerate digital transformation across key sectors in Bahrain and beyond.”Loay Hussain, Managing Director of DataPatrol, added: “Partnering with ZainTECH allows us to extend the impact of our solutions and expertise to a broader audience. This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver world-class networking and data security capabilities in Bahrain, while contributing to the nation’s digital transformation objectives. We look forward to building a long-term, value-driven partnership that supports innovation, compliance, and client success.”This partnership underscores ZainTECH’s strategy to drive regional growth through local partnerships, enhancing its delivery capabilities in Bahrain and reinforcing its commitment to local market empowerment. It also reflects both companies’ shared vision of enabling secure, connected, and resilient digital ecosystems across the Middle East.About ZainTECHZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack, including cloud, cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones and robotics, and emerging technologies.ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.ZainTECH forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately supports Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com For more information, please visit www.zaintech.com

