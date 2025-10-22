Rydberg Technologies Inc. Announces Launch of Rydberg Photonics in Berlin

Rydberg Photonics combines world-class micro-integrated photonics innovation with advanced quantum system development. (Photo © FBH/Schurian)

The launch of Rydberg Photonics marks an important milestone in expanding our transatlantic photonics and quantum technology capabilities,” — Dr. David A. Anderson, CEO of Rydberg Technologies

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rydberg Technologies Inc. today announced the launch of Rydberg Photonics GmbH , a Berlin-based spin-off from the Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH). The new company will deliver next-generation compact, micro-integrated photonic engines designed to power the global quantum technology ecosystem at scale.“The launch of Rydberg Photonics marks an important milestone in expanding our transatlantic photonics and quantum technology capabilities,” said Dr. David A. Anderson, CEO of Rydberg Technologies and co-founder of Rydberg Photonics. “Together with our partners at FBH, we are combining world-class micro-integrated photonics innovation with advanced quantum system development to accelerate global deployment across industrial, scientific, and commercial markets.”Rydberg Photonics launches on the strength of more than a decade of FBH research, now transitioning into precision-engineered devices and commercial products. Its initial offerings will include compact and turnkey optical frequency references and hybrid integrated narrow-linewidth, high-power lasers - essential building blocks for quantum sensors, clocks, communications, and computing networks.Rydberg Technologies and Rydberg Photonics will operate as strategic partners, linking German photonics engineering innovation with U.S. system development to deliver field-ready quantum and advanced photonic solutions at scale. The two companies will work together across U.S. and European markets to deliver compact, micro-integrated photonics systems for technological, research, and commercial applications worldwide.Please see the announcement from FBH regarding the new company here About Rydberg Technologies Inc.Rydberg Technologies Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in quantum technologies, sensing, and photonic systems headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company pioneered Rydberg atom quantum technologies, widely known for pioneering atomic radio and quantum antennas, develops cutting-edge quantum sensors, measurement instruments, and photonic products for government and commercial customers worldwide.About Rydberg Photonics GmbHRydberg Photonics GmbH is a Berlin-based technology company and spin-off from the Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH). The company specializes in hybrid-integrated photonics for quantum applications, delivering scalable and reliable photonic platforms for sensing, communications, and computing.

