Introductory Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow, 21 to 22 October 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow will make an introductory visit to Singapore from 21 to 22 October 2025, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. Building on the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in September 2025, the visit will strengthen bilateral collaboration in emerging and forward-looking areas, both bilaterally and in the regional context.

Minister Sihasak will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. Minister Balakrishnan will have a bilateral meeting with Minister Sihasak and host him to dinner on 21 October 2025. The two Ministers will jointly officiate the Opening Ceremony of the 15th Singapore-Thailand Civil Service Exchange Programme (CSEP15) on 22 October 2025. Since its inception in 1997, CSEP has become an important platform for the two countries to strengthen linkages between our civil services, exchange ideas and explore new areas of cooperation.

21 OCTOBER 2025