Letters from Prime Minister and Minister For Finance Lawrence Wong to Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and Incoming Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, 21 October 2025

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written a valedictory letter to outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and a congratulatory letter to incoming Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae. The text of the letters is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 OCTOBER 2025

21 October 2025

His Excellency Ishiba Shigeru

Prime Minister

Japan

Dear Prime Minister Ishiba,

Please accept my best wishes as you step down as Prime Minister of Japan.

During your tenure, Japan continued to play a vital role in promoting peace, stability, and economic cooperation in the region. Your leadership in deepening Japan’s partnerships with regional and global stakeholders contributed to the region’s continued growth and stability. Your visits to several Southeast Asian nations this year is a clear reflection of Japan’s commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

Singapore and Japan enjoy a warm and enduring partnership founded on shared interests and similar strategic outlooks. Under your leadership, we have continued to deepen collaboration in areas such as trade, digital innovation, and green transformation. Our two countries also cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora, including ASEAN-related platforms, to advance an open and inclusive regional architecture.

In 2026, Singapore and Japan will commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I look forward to your continued support as we further strengthen our ties and expand our cooperation in new and emerging areas.

I wish you the very best and look forward to meeting you again soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong

21 October 2025

Her Excellency Takaichi Sanae

Prime Minister

Japan

Dear Prime Minister Takaichi,

Congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of Japan. Your success in the Liberal Democratic Party Presidential election reflects your party’s confidence in your leadership.

Singapore and Japan enjoy multifaceted and longstanding relations. Our cooperation has grown from strength to strength in the political and economic fields, underpinned by strong people-to-people relations. It spans diverse sectors from start-ups and innovation to defence and security. We have also ventured into new and forward-looking areas of cooperation such as digitalisation and the green economy.

Singapore and Japan share similar strategic outlooks. We are trusted partners committed to upholding the multilateral trading system and supporting the rules-based international order. We work together closely in the regional and multilateral fora. Japan is one of ASEAN’s most substantive partners. As country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations from 2024 to 2027, Singapore will continue to work closely with Japan to deepen its cooperation with ASEAN to foster regional peace and prosperity.

Our countries will commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2026. I look forward to working closely with you to deepen our relations and forge an enduring partnership for the benefit of our peoples.

I wish you the very best in your new appointment, and look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong