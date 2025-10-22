Working Visit of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 to 24 October 2025

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong is currently on a working visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina from 20 to 24 October 2025.

During his visit, Senior Minister Lee met former President of the Argentine Republic Mauricio Macri, parliamentarians from the Argentine Congress, including Provisional President of the Argentine Senate and National Senator Bartholomé Abdala, President of the Singapore-Argentina Parliamentary Friendship Group and National Deputy Belén Avico, and President of the MERCOSUR Commission in the Chamber of Deputies and National Deputy Eduardo Valdés. Senior Minister Lee also met Chief of Government of the City of Buenos Aires Jorge Macri and engaged Argentine businessmen and business association leaders.

During his meetings, Senior Minister Lee reaffirmed the warm and longstanding relations between Singapore and Argentina. He highlighted Singapore’s interest to strengthen economic and people-to-people linkages with Argentina, particularly through the MERCOSUR-Singapore Free Trade Agreement once it is ratified, and discussed regional and global developments.

Senior Minister Lee will attend the meeting of the JP Morgan International Council from 22 to 24 October 2025.

