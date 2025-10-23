Dunnage Packaging Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Dunnage Packaging Global Market Report 2025

Dunnage Packaging Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Forecast For The Dunnage Packaging Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the dunnage packaging market has seen robust growth. The market value is set to rise from $3.82 billion in 2024 to $4.08 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth witnessed in the past years can be associated with the surge in global trade and logistics, heightened importance given to product safety during transportation, adoption of efficient manufacturing processes, growth of the automotive industry, and advancements in packaging materials and design.

Expectations are high for robust expansion in the dunnage packaging market, projected to reach $5.65 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This forthcoming growth during the forecast period can be tied to factors such as the escalating popularity of e-commerce and online retail, an increasing preference for sustainable packaging solutions, the advent of innovative, lightweight packaging materials, heightened focus on optimizing supply chain functions, and the flourishing pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Key trends predicted for the forecast period encompass the customization and personalization of dunnage packaging solutions, implementation of automation in dunnage packaging operations, preference for recyclable and biodegradable dunnage materials, prioritization of cost-effective and space-efficient packaging designs, and the strengthening cooperation between packaging providers and manufacturers towards creating bespoke solutions.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Dunnage Packaging Market?

The logistics sector's upswing is playing a substantial role in bolstering the dunnage packaging industry's expansion. Involved in transporting goods securely from one location to another, dunnage packaging finds common usage in the logistics industry due to numerous benefits, including shock-absorption, cushioning and padding for packaged commodities, shielding from moisture, facile handling of hefty items, proper air circulation, among others. These benefits aid in preserving sensitive materials by filling gaps and ensuring goods remain undamaged during transit. For example, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, based in the U.S., reported in 2023 that U.S. business logistics expenses surpassed $2.316 trillion in 2022, representing 9.1% of the U.S.'s nominal gross domestic product. In addition, e-commerce saw an 8% growth, hitting $1.03 trillion, reflecting 14.5% of the entire U.S. retail market. E-commerce is essential for the logistics of commodities or products picked up in stores. Accordingly, the burgeoning logistics sector is propelling the advancement of the dunnage packaging market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dunnage Packaging Market?

Major players in the Dunnage Packaging include:

• ORBIS Corporation

• Menasha Corporation

• Schoeller Allibert AB

• Myers Industries Inc.

• Nefab Group

• UFP Technologies Inc.

• Reusable Transport Packaging

• Amatech Inc.

• MJSolpac Ltd.

• Rehrig Pacific Company

What Are The Top Trends In The Dunnage Packaging Industry?

Key players in the dunnage packaging market are concentrating on the development of innovative solutions such as environment-friendly dunnage bags. These bags aim to secure cargo stability while also supporting sustainability during shipment. Eco-friendly dunnage bags, used for packaging, are engineered to shield products during transport and handling, reducing their environmental footprint. An example of such innovation is when Kite Packaging, a UK firm offering a broad spectrum of packaging solutions, introduced dunnage bags in December 2023. These inflatable packaging materials are designed to safeguard and secure items during transport and storage. Constructed with robust, tear-resistant materials, these bags serve to fill gaps in shipping containers, pallets, or truck beds, prohibiting product displacement and consequent damage. These bags provide an easy to use, economical, and practical solution for several sectors, including but not limited to manufacturing, logistics, and e-commerce.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Dunnage Packaging Market Segments

The dunnage packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Dunnage Air Bags, Inserts, Dividers, Packaging Peanuts, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Corrugated Plastic, Molded Plastic, Foam, Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Fabric Dunnage, Corrugated Paper, Other Materials

3) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Food and Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Dunnage Air Bags: Standard Air Bags, Valve Air Bags, Inflatable Dunnage Bags

2) By Inserts: Foam Inserts, Cardboard Inserts, Custom Inserts

3) By Dividers: Cardboard Dividers, Plastic Dividers, Corrugated Dividers

4) By Packaging Peanuts: Biodegradable Peanuts, Expanded Polystyrene Peanuts, Other Types of Peanuts

5) By Other Product Types: Edge Protectors, Crates And Boxes, Cushioning Materials

Which Regions Are Dominating The Dunnage Packaging Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the top position in the dunnage packaging market. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to become the region with the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

