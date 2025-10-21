Senate Bill 1074 Printer's Number 1261

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - adjuster to comply with this act or faithfully perform his

duties, such insured shall be furnished with a certified copy of

said bond, upon which he, she or it shall have a right of

action, and shall be and are hereby authorized to bring suit in

the name of the Commonwealth for his, her or its use and benefit

against said public adjuster and his sureties and to prosecute

the same to final judgment and execution. [Where suit is

instituted by any such insureds on the bond of the public

adjuster, it shall be commenced within one year after the

performance and final settlement of said contract, and not

later. Where suit is so instituted by an insured or insureds, no

other action shall be brought by any other claimant, but any

other claimant may file his claim in the action first brought

and be made party thereto within one year from the completion of

the work under said contract, and not later. If two or more

actions be brought on the same day, the action in which the

largest claim is demanded shall be regarded as the first action.

Any creditor who has brought an action within one year as

aforesaid, but after suit brought by another creditor or on the

same day, may intervene in the suit first brought within the

year, notwithstanding the fact that the intervention in such

case be after the expiration of the year, provided said

intervention be made within 30 days after the expiration of the

year.] If the recovery on the bond should be inadequate to pay

the amounts found due to all of said creditors, judgment shall

be given to each creditor pro rata of the amount of the

recovery. The surety on said bond may pay into the court, for

distribution among said claimants and creditors, the full amount

of the surety's liability, to wit, the penalty named in the

bond, less any amount which said surety may have had to pay to

20250SB1074PN1261 - 6 -

