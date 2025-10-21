Senate Bill 1071 Printer's Number 1264
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1264
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1071
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, MUTH, STREET, FONTANA,
KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA,
L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES, A. WILLIAMS AND KANE, OCTOBER 21, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities
Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in
abuse of office, providing for the offense of criminal
concealment by law enforcement officer; and, in municipal
police education and training, providing for visible badge
requirement.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 5304. Criminal concealment by law enforcement officer.
(a) Offense defined.--Except as provided in subsection (b),
a law enforcement officer is guilty of criminal concealment if
the law enforcement officer:
(1) Wears a mask, facial covering, disguise or any other
garment that obscures the identity of the law enforcement
officer while performing official duties and interacting with
the public.
(2) Intentionally obscures, covers, removes or otherwise
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.