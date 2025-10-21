Senate Bill 1071 Printer's Number 1264

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1264 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1071 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, MUTH, STREET, FONTANA, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA, L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES, A. WILLIAMS AND KANE, OCTOBER 21, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 21, 2025 AN ACT Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in abuse of office, providing for the offense of criminal concealment by law enforcement officer; and, in municipal police education and training, providing for visible badge requirement. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 5304. Criminal concealment by law enforcement officer. (a) Offense defined.--Except as provided in subsection (b), a law enforcement officer is guilty of criminal concealment if the law enforcement officer: (1) Wears a mask, facial covering, disguise or any other garment that obscures the identity of the law enforcement officer while performing official duties and interacting with the public. (2) Intentionally obscures, covers, removes or otherwise 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

