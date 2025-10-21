Submit Release
Senate Bill 1071 Printer's Number 1264

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1264

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1071

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SAVAL, MUTH, STREET, FONTANA,

KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO, COMITTA,

L. WILLIAMS, HUGHES, A. WILLIAMS AND KANE, OCTOBER 21, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, OCTOBER 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 53 (Municipalities

Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in

abuse of office, providing for the offense of criminal

concealment by law enforcement officer; and, in municipal

police education and training, providing for visible badge

requirement.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5304. Criminal concealment by law enforcement officer.

(a) Offense defined.--Except as provided in subsection (b),

a law enforcement officer is guilty of criminal concealment if

the law enforcement officer:

(1) Wears a mask, facial covering, disguise or any other

garment that obscures the identity of the law enforcement

officer while performing official duties and interacting with

the public.

(2) Intentionally obscures, covers, removes or otherwise

Senate Bill 1071 Printer's Number 1264

