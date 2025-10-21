Submit Release
Senate Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1267

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1267

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1072

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND L. WILLIAMS,

OCTOBER 21, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 21, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of

vehicles, further providing for automated red light

enforcement systems in certain municipalities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3117(t)(2) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a

subparagraph to read:

§ 3117. Automated red light enforcement systems in certain

municipalities.

* * *

(t) Definitions.--As used in this section:

* * *

(2) The term "municipality" means:

* * *

(iv) A county of the second class.

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

