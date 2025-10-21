Senate Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1267

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1267 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1072 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND L. WILLIAMS, OCTOBER 21, 2025 REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 21, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of vehicles, further providing for automated red light enforcement systems in certain municipalities. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 3117(t)(2) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subparagraph to read: § 3117. Automated red light enforcement systems in certain municipalities. * * * (t) Definitions.--As used in this section: * * * (2) The term "municipality" means: * * * (iv) A county of the second class. Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

