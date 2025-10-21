Senate Bill 1072 Printer's Number 1267
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1267
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1072
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, TARTAGLIONE, VOGEL AND L. WILLIAMS,
OCTOBER 21, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, OCTOBER 21, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions relating to operation of
vehicles, further providing for automated red light
enforcement systems in certain municipalities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3117(t)(2) of Title 75 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a
subparagraph to read:
§ 3117. Automated red light enforcement systems in certain
municipalities.
* * *
(t) Definitions.--As used in this section:
* * *
(2) The term "municipality" means:
* * *
(iv) A county of the second class.
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
