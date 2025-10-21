Submit Release
Senate Resolution 180 Printer's Number 1268

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1268

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

180

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, DUSH, PENNYCUICK,

YAW, ARGALL, BROOKS, BROWN, COMITTA, CULVER, FONTANA, HUGHES,

KANE, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO,

VOGEL, MILLER AND J. WARD, OCTOBER 21, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 21, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing October 13, 2025, as the 250th birthday of the

United States Navy.

WHEREAS, On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress passed

a resolution that established the Continental Navy; and

WHEREAS, The founders of our nation recognized the nature of

a navy as essential to the strength and longevity of the nation

by providing authority to Congress "To provide and maintain a

Navy" in Article I of the Constitution of the United States; and

WHEREAS, The Continental Navy began a proud tradition,

carried out for 250 years by the United States Navy, to protect

our nation and pursue the causes of freedom we hold so dear as

Americans; and

WHEREAS, Whether in peace or at war, United States citizens

around the world can rest assured that the United States Navy is

on watch, ever vigilant and ready to respond; and

WHEREAS, The core values of "Honor, Courage and Commitment"

are the guides by which United States sailors live and serve;

Senate Resolution 180 Printer's Number 1268

