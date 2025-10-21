Senate Resolution 180 Printer's Number 1268
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1268
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
180
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, ROBINSON, DUSH, PENNYCUICK,
YAW, ARGALL, BROOKS, BROWN, COMITTA, CULVER, FONTANA, HUGHES,
KANE, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO,
VOGEL, MILLER AND J. WARD, OCTOBER 21, 2025
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, OCTOBER 21, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing October 13, 2025, as the 250th birthday of the
United States Navy.
WHEREAS, On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress passed
a resolution that established the Continental Navy; and
WHEREAS, The founders of our nation recognized the nature of
a navy as essential to the strength and longevity of the nation
by providing authority to Congress "To provide and maintain a
Navy" in Article I of the Constitution of the United States; and
WHEREAS, The Continental Navy began a proud tradition,
carried out for 250 years by the United States Navy, to protect
our nation and pursue the causes of freedom we hold so dear as
Americans; and
WHEREAS, Whether in peace or at war, United States citizens
around the world can rest assured that the United States Navy is
on watch, ever vigilant and ready to respond; and
WHEREAS, The core values of "Honor, Courage and Commitment"
are the guides by which United States sailors live and serve;
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
