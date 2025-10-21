Senate Bill 160 Printer's Number 1258

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - Section 102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"COVID" or "COVID-19." The coronavirus disease 2019, an

infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome

coronavirus 2 that was first identified during December 2019 in

Wuhan, China.

"Current fiscal year." The fiscal year beginning July 1,

2025, and ending June 30, 2026.

"Employees." Includes all directors, superintendents, bureau

or division chiefs, assistant directors, assistant

superintendents, assistant chiefs, experts, scientists,

engineers, surveyors, draftsmen, accountants, secretaries,

auditors, inspectors, examiners, analysts, statisticians,

marshals, clerks, stenographers, bookkeepers, messengers and

other assistants in a department, board or commission.

"Expenses" and "maintenance." Includes all printing, binding

and stationery, food and forage, materials and supplies,

traveling expenses, training, motor vehicle supplies and

repairs, freight, express and cartage, postage,

telecommunication devices and telecommunication rentals and toll

charges, newspaper advertising and notices, public advertising

by or through any medium, fuel, light, heat, power and water,

minor construction and renovation, repairs or reconstruction of

equipment, buildings and facilities, rent of real estate and

equipment, premiums on workers' compensation, insurance premiums

on policies of liability insurance, insurance premiums on

medical payment insurance and surety bonds for volunteer

workers, premiums on employee group life insurance and employee

