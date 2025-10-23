Notch Cuts Ad Creation Time by 90% With New URL to Animated Ads Feature

URL to animated ads in <60 seconds Notch is a full-stack ad creation tool

Built by ex-Meta executives, Notch makes enterprise-grade creatives accessible, helping brands test, learn, and scale campaigns faster than ever.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where creativity often battles complexity, Notch is rewriting how ad creatives are built. Founded by Vinay Jain and Aman Jain (ex-Meta, WhatsApp, and Twitter), the AI-powered platform positions itself as a full-stack ad creation tool The company recently raised $8M from AI-first venture capital firms and seasoned industry investors, supporting its mission to simplify ad creation. Its newest feature, URL to Animated, instantly converts any website or product link into animated ads. It also generates static and animated variations, giving marketers production-ready creatives for Meta, TikTok, and Google in seconds.This innovation gives small and mid-sized brands access to enterprise-grade creative tools without the usual time or cost burden.Powering the Next Era of Ad CreationFrom independent marketers to agencies managing dozens of brands, Notch is reshaping how campaigns are built. Instead of spending weeks producing assets, teams can paste a link into Notch and let its AI identify the standout visuals, headlines, and hooks.The result: dynamic, platform-optimized animated ads produced in under 30 seconds, ready for immediate testing and launch.By combining automation with learning, Notch empowers its clientele to scale campaigns, experiment with new formats, and reduce creative fatigue without compromising on quality.Built for Performance, Not Just AutomationUnlike basic ad generators, Notch is designed for iteration and learning, giving teams the ability to double down on what performs best.Key features include:- Try a New Format: Experiment across static, animated, and video ads to find what converts.- Clone a Competitor: Discover and adapt top-performing formats from your category.- Remix a Winning Ad: Refresh top creatives with new visuals or CTAs.- Surprise Me: Instantly generate out-of-the-box creative concepts.- Manual Mode: Full control for advanced creative professionals.- Auto Shuffle: Rotate ad variations automatically for optimization.“Our #1 focus is to help performance marketers use AI ads for exceptional results. With URL to animated ads , weeks of work now happen in seconds, allowing teams to test, learn, and scale faster,” said Vinay Jain, Co-founder & CEO of Notch.Proven Results for Fast-Growing BrandsNotch has already delivered measurable performance for brands scaling on digital platforms:- Madrinas: 50% of Notch-powered ads surpassed ROAS targets; cost per conversion dropped 10%.- Yotta: Ads achieved 2x higher ROAS, tripling monthly Meta spend.- Voli: Campaigns saw a 37% increase in ROAS and a 17% lower cost per conversion.- MyDegree: Reduced CPL by 3x and saved over $75,000 in agency costs.Meet Your New Best Friends: Speed and CreativityIn today’s ad landscape, marketers test dozens of variations every week. Notch makes that possible by turning sparks of creativity into production-ready campaigns instantly.By automating ad generation, testing, and optimization, the platform reduces production time by up to 90% (based on internal benchmarks), letting brands focus on what truly matters: strategy, storytelling, and scale.Redefining the Ad Creation LandscapeWith URL to Animated, Notch is proving what a true full-stack ad creation tool can deliver. From static to animated ads, the platform brings every step of campaign building into one place - faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever. For brands and agencies, it marks the shift from fragmented workflows to a unified future of ad creation.Learn more and start your first campaign at Notch. Use code “LAUNCH25” to get 25% off (for first-time users only).

