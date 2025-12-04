Notch Rolls Out Nano Banana Pro Integration Plus 5 Major Upgrades Redefining AI Ad Quality

what's new on notch nano banana pro is live on notch add music to your animated ads

With Nano Banana Pro and five major updates, Notch strengthens its creative system, delivering sharper, more reliable AI ads for performance marketers.

Our goal has always been to build something genuinely useful for performance teams. Each update is a step toward making ad creation faster, more accurate and far more intuitive for every marketer.” — Aman Jain, Co-founder of Notch

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Notch , the full‑stack ad creation OS founded by Vinay Jain and Aman Jain (ex‑Meta, WhatsApp, and Twitter), announced a series of product upgrades designed to elevate creative quality and streamline ad production for performance marketers, including integration of the Nano Banana Pro.The company, which recently raised $8M from leading AI-focused investors, continues its mission to simplify how brands build and scale high‑performing ad campaigns.Raising the Bar for Creative QualityThis month’s updates push Notch closer to its vision of building the most reliable and performance-ready creative OS for marketers. November introduced multiple improvements: music support in animated ads, sharper logo accuracy, smarter asset selection, and a major upgrade with Nano Banana Pro along with GPT 5.1 becoming the new default generation model.Each improvement focuses on reducing friction, improving visual fidelity, and helping brands ship better ads, faster.What’s New in November1. Music in animated adsUsers can now layer music directly to their animated ads within Notch, eliminating the need for external editors and giving creators a polished, final-ready output.2. Automatic logo accuracy enhancementsLogos now render sharper and truer to original brand assets across static and animated formats. Colors, edges, and proportions are more consistent, boosting brand safety across all outputs.3. Nano Banana Pro integrationThe platform’s newest version now powers all generations, delivering cleaner, more reliable outputs. It produces pixel‑perfect product shots and logos, maintains better spatial consistency, and eliminates hallucinations and typos.4. Smarter Asset SelectionNotch now automatically prioritizes higher-quality assets for each ad, improving coherence and reducing mismatches without requiring manual intervention.Built for the Future of Ad Creation“These upgrades significantly amplify the quality of output our users get,” said Vinay Jain, Co‑founder & CEO of Notch. “And with cinematic shots around the corner, we’re unlocking a new creative standard, one that every marketers should try”Aman Jain, Co‑founder of Notch, added, “Our goal has always been to build something genuinely useful for performance teams. Each update is a step toward making ad creation faster, more accurate and far more intuitive for every marketer.”A New Era: Cinematic Shorts Alongside the November updates, Notch has opened the waitlist for its upcoming Cinematic Shorts feature, a performance‑driven cinematic ad engine built for marketers who want high‑quality direct‑response videos without expensive production cycles.Cinematic Shorts uses AI‑generated scenes, motion direction, avatar performance and a 16‑second hook‑driven structure inspired by the world’s best‑performing ads. Every output stays on‑brand by pulling tone, visuals and USPs directly from the user’s URL.The waitlist is now live, and users who sign up before December 10, 2025, will receive waitlist benefits on Notch Pro, giving them access to the new cinematic creation workflow. Check out the waitlist here.This marks Notch’s next big step toward simplifying production for marketers everywhere. For performance teams, creators and agencies, Cinematic Shorts promises a new level of creative control, delivered with Notch’s signature speed.Your Full Stack Creative System Is HereIf you haven’t tried Notch yet, now is the perfect time to explore what the platform can do. Whether you’re creating your first ad or scaling thousands, Notch is more than an ad generator. It is a full stack creative system for performance teams.Notch is built to help marketers move faster, test more, and produce higher‑quality creative at scale.Notch has a waitlist where users can sign up to get waitlist benefits once Cinematic Shorts. You can sign up to the waitlist here.

