Notch Launches Cinematic Shorts for Fast, Brand-Safe Performance Video Ads

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Notch , the full‑stack creative system built for performance marketers, today announced the launch of Cinematic Shorts , a new AI‑powered video ad format designed to dramatically reduce production time while delivering conversion‑focused, brand‑safe performance creatives. Founded by Vinay Jain and Aman Jain (ex‑Meta, WhatsApp, and Twitter), Notch has become a trusted platform for performance marketing teams seeking speed, control, and measurable outcomes. The company, which recently closed an $8M round from AI‑first investors, continues to expand its capabilities with Cinematic Shorts.Cinematic Shorts allows marketers to turn any URL into studio‑quality, hook‑driven video ads in minutes. Each video is engineered specifically for performance marketing, combining proven hook structures, cinematic scene direction, and persistent CTAs to drive action, not just views. Early users have already seen up to 3x improvement in video ad performance, even when compared to traditional UGC formats.Powering Conversion‑Focused Video at Performance SpeedVideo remains the most effective ad format, and the slowest to produce. Cinematic Shorts was built to solve this gap. Using Notch’s Creative Brain™, the system pulls brand tone, product visuals, messaging, and guidelines directly from a brand’s URL, ensuring every output remains fully on‑brand and brand‑safe by default.At the core of Cinematic Shorts is a hook‑driven creative engine. Marketers can start with pre‑built hook templates derived from top‑performing ads across platforms, or create fully custom hooks tailored to their product, audience, and funnel stage. Every hook is editable, giving teams complete creative control while benefiting from performance‑tested structures.“Performance teams today need speed, control, and creatives that convert. Cinematic Shorts gives them all three. What used to take days or weeks can now be done in minutes, without compromising brand integrity or performance,” said Vinay Jain, Co‑founder & CEO of NotchDesigned for Performance, Optimized for ScaleUnlike template-driven tools, Cinematic Shorts uses Notch’s intelligence layer to guide creative decisions. Each video is assembled using AI‑directed scenes, motion cues, avatar performance, and customizable overlays, all optimized for platforms like Meta and TikTok. Marketers can adjust characters, backgrounds, lighting, key messages, end cards, and CTAs while maintaining full human control throughout the process, while being on brand.Cinematic Shorts cuts video production time by up to 95%, enabling teams to launch more experiments, refresh creatives faster, and combat creative fatigue at scale. The result is a consistent pipeline of high‑performing, conversion‑focused video ads without the operational overhead of traditional production workflows.“Cinematic Shorts was built for how performance marketing actually works today. Teams need to test fast, iterate faster, and still stay on‑brand. This feature brings cinematic‑quality storytelling into a workflow that finally matches the pace of paid media,” said Aman Jain, Co‑founder & COO of Notch.Brands and agencies have already seen strong outcomes while testing early access versions: increased CTR, lower cost per conversion, and faster experimentation cycles, all without relying on editors, studios, or lengthy coordination processes.A Unified Future of Ad CreationWith Cinematic Shorts, Notch continues its mission to centralize every step of creative production for performance marketers-strategy, testing, iteration, and now cinematic-level video-into a single platform.For performance marketers, Cinematic Shorts marks a shift toward faster, smarter, and more accountable video advertising where every creative is built to convert, stay on‑brand, and scale.Learn more and generate your first Cinematic Short here

