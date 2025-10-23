Facial Cleansing Devices Market to Reach $8.61 Billion by 2029 with 4.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Facial Cleansing Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Facial Cleansing Devices Market Size And Growth?

The market size for facial cleansing tools has seen considerable expansion in the recent past. The market that is of $6.76 billion in 2024 is projected to reach $7.14 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The factors that led to the growth in the past include more complex engineering designs, developments in the automotive and aerospace sectors, a heightened focus on simulation-based engineering, the internationalization of engineering procedures, and an increase in awareness and education.

The market for facial cleansing tools is predicted to experience consistent expansion over the upcoming years, soaring to a value of $8.61 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The anticipated growth through the forecasting period can be linked to the exploration into new industrial sectors, heightened focus on design driven by simulation, amalgamation with the manufacture of additives, the emergence of cloud-powered fea solutions, and the need for real-time simulation. Key trends forecasted for this period encompass integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in simulation, democratization of simulation, breakthroughs in product and technology, and enhancement of cybersecurity in the simulation field.

Download a free sample of the facial cleansing devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=13657&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Facial Cleansing Devices Market?

The expansion of the facial cleansing devices market is being fueled by an increasing demand for beauty and personal care products. These products, which are widely used by consumers for personal grooming, hygiene, and enhancing appearances, considerably benefit from the use of facial cleansing devices. Such devices augment the efficacy of cleansing products, provide a more comprehensive and effective cleansing method, and boost skin texture, product absorption, and overall skin health. For example, the UK-based organization, The Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association reported in May 2023 that sales of color cosmetics rose to 118,172,000 units in 2022, up from 112,257,000 units in 2021. Consequently, the escalating demand for cosmetics and personal care items is set to stimulate the growth of the facial cleansing devices market in the future.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Facial Cleansing Devices Market?

Major players in the Facial Cleansing Devices include:

• Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Panasonic Corporation

• LG Electronics

• L'Oréal S.A.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• ShiseidoShiseido Company Limited

• MTG Co. Ltd.

• Galderma Laboratories L.P.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Facial Cleansing Devices Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the facial cleansing devices market are focusing on innovative product advancements, such as ultrasonic cleaners, to maintain their market stance. An ultrasonic cleanser, a type of facial cleansing device, leverages ultrasonic waves for a profound skin cleanse, eradicating dirt particles and dead skin cells. These ultrasonic devices enhance facial cleansing experience by offering a deeply yet gently cleansing solution, addressing various skin issues and integrating advanced technologies into daily skincare regimens. For example, in September 2022, a skincare and oral care enterprise based in Sweden, Foreo, introduced LUNA 4, a 2-in-1 facial cleansing device. This device has been clinically validated to eliminate 99% of grime, oil, and make-up remnants. It features 17% softer silicone touchpoints that move seamlessly over the skin to maintain its inherent elasticity.

How Is The Facial Cleansing Devices Market Segmented?

The facial cleansing devicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fiber Cleansing Device, Silicon Bristles Cleansing Device, Rotating Brush Device, Pulsating Device, Ultrasound Device

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Drugstores And Pharmacies

3) By Application: Beauty Salon, Household, Spa And Wellness Centers, Travel And On-The-Go, Dermatology Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Fibre Cleansing Device: Manual Fibre Brushes, Electric Fibre Devices

2) By Silicon Bristles Cleansing Device: Soft Silicon Brushes, Textured Silicon Devices

3) By Rotating Brush Device: Battery-Operated Rotating Brushes, Corded Rotating Brushes

4) By Pulsating Device: Sonic Pulsating Devices, T-Sonic Cleansing Devices

5) By Ultrasound Device: Handheld Ultrasound Devices, Professional-Grade Ultrasound Machines

View the full facial cleansing devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facial-cleansing-devices-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Facial Cleansing Devices Market?

In 2024, North America took the lead as the biggest market for facial cleansing devices, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the quickest rate in the future. The report on the facial cleansing devices market includes these regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Facial Cleansing Devices Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-machinery-global-market-report

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-management-and-remediation-services-global-market-report

Wastewater Treatment Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wastewater-treatment-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.