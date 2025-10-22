Health and Human Services Committee Meetings on Oct. 22 and 23, 2025

MARYLAND, October 22 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Committee will discuss policy priorities with chairs of the Council’s health and human services related boards, committees and commissions

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 8:30 a.m. and on Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m. to conduct a review of Council appointed boards, committees and commissions related to health and human services.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Review of Boards, Committees and Commissions

Review: The HHS Committee will hold two meetings to discuss policy priorities with chairs of health and human services related advisory boards, committees and commissions. At these meetings, the chairs of each board, committee or commission will share their top policy priorities with the members of the HHS Committee.

On Oct. 22, the committee is expected to discuss policy priorities with representatives of the Board of Social Services, Citizen Review Panel Advisory Group, Commission on Aging, Commission on Children and Youth, Commission on Juvenile Justice, Commission on People with Disabilities, Commission on Veterans Affairs, Community Action Board, Intellectual and Developmental and Disabilities Commission and the Interagency Commission on Homelessness.

On Oct. 23, the committee is expected to discuss priorities with representatives of the African American Health Program, Alcohol and Other Drug Addiction Advisory Council, Asian American Health Initiative, Commission on Child Care, Commission on Health, Latino Health Initiative, Mental Health Advisory Committee, Montgomery Cares Advisory Board, Victim Services Advisory Board, and the Community Reinvestment and Repair Fund.

