Vodafone Transforms Field Service Operations with AI Solution Developed by Celfocus

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vodafone is transforming its field service operations with the launch of Field Technician Assist, an AI-powered solution designed to enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and significantly improve customer experience.Developed by Vodafone with the technological AI expertise of Celfocus, the solution integrates Generative Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning into Vodafone’s operations.The primary objective of the solution is to resolve faults on the first visit, avoiding repeat site interventions, improving technician productivity, and increasing customer trust. Based on advanced language models and deep learning, the system analyses historical data on past interventions, performance parameters, and technical documentation to recommend in real time the top three actions for technicians to take.Initial results demonstrate the impact of this approach: the solution helps reduce one of four second visits and resolution times are improving, thanks to AI-supported diagnostics and guided intervention. These gains translate into more efficient operations, increased responsiveness without additional resources, and improved customer retention, directly contributing to churn reduction.The solution architecture enables scalability to other markets, reinforcing Vodafone’s digital and competitive service model. The system continuously evolves based on real-time feedback from field technicians and paves the way for the next generation of AI, including RAG and Agentic AI, which will enable autonomous decision-making and proactive issue resolution. The solution is currently being piloted in multiple Vodafone markets."By equipping our technicians with AI-driven intelligence, we are delivering a more agile, efficient, and personalised service. This strengthens both customer trust and Vodafone’s leadership in digital service innovation," said Roxane Bubeck, Head of Customer Fulfilment EU Cluster & Commercialization Lead, Vodafone."The collaboration with Celfocus has enabled us to accelerate our ambition to deliver a more agile, efficient, and personalised service. By equipping our technicians with real-time intelligence, we are better positioned to meet customer demands and strengthen their trust in Vodafone.""This solution is a clear example of how AI can transform traditional operations into data-driven, customer-centric processes. Together with Vodafone, we are redefining the field service model with a direct impact on service quality and operational sustainability," stated Carla Penedo, Executive Director of Cognitive Automation, Celfocus.The Vodafone Field Technician Assist case study was presented at DTW Ignite 2025 by Emilio Varas, Customer Fulfilment Head of AI and Operations Improvement at Vodafone, and João Miguel Antunes, Head of Autonomous Networks at Celfocus. The solution was also a finalist in the “Most Innovative AI Application to Enhance Customer Experience” category at the FutureNet World 2025 awards.To read more about how to leverage AI for your operational business in any industry click here About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About CelfocusCelfocus is a European high-tech system integrator, providing leading edge professional services focused on creating business value through Analytics and Cognitive solutions – addressing Telecommunications, Financial Services, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Pharmaceutical, and other markets' strategic opportunities. As a highly specialised engineering company, Celfocus helps clients undergo their innovation path, providing technological solutions to extract value from data and make it actionable.Serving clients in +25 countries, Celfocus delivers solutions that boost customer experience and enhance operational efficiency, via our Cognitive Automation, Data & Analytics and Digital offers.Founded in 2000, Celfocus started as a joint venture between Novabase and Vodafone Portugal and is now entirely owned by Novabase. The company is listed on the Euronext Lisbon Stock Exchange.For more information: www.celfocus.com For more information, please contact:marketing@celfocus.com

