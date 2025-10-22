Minister Barbara Creecy visits KwaZulu-Natal to oversee progress on strategic N3 upgrade, 22 Oct

Members of the media are invited to join the Transport Minister, Ms. Barbara Creecy, for an oversight visit to KwaZulu Natal on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, to assess progress on SANRAL’s N3 upgrade between Ashburton and Cato Ridge. The visit forms part of the October Transport Month programme and underscores government’s commitment to accelerating key road infrastructure projects that drive economic growth.

The N3 upgrade, a major component of SANRAL’s multi-billion-rand N2/N3 freeway improvement programme is meant to enhance South Africa’s main freight route between Durban and Gauteng. This corridor carries over 60% of the country’s imports and exports, making it vital for trade, safety, and future traffic capacity.

The details of the Minister’s visit are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 October 2025

Time: 10H00 - 13H00

Venue: Dardanelles Interchange (N3/R603 Umlaas Road Interchange), followed by an inspection of the completed section of the N3 national road on the Pietermaritzburg bound direction

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr. Lwando Mahlasela on 082 440 5305/mahlaselal@sanral.co.za or Ms. Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538/masalei@dot.gov.za.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za



#GovZAUpdates