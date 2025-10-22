President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Minister Godongwana as Acting President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, as Acting President from today, 21 October until Monday, 27 October 2025.

President Ramaphosa has made this appointment in view of consecutive international visits the President is undertaking in the coming days.

Deputy President Shipokosa Paul Mashatile will be on leave during this period.

President Ramaphosa travels to Indonesia today for a Working Visit on Wednesday, 22 October.

This will be followed by a State Visit to Vietnam on Thursday, 23 and Friday, 24 October.

Thereafter, President Ramaphosa will undertakes a State Visit to Malaysia from 24 to 27 October, during which the President will also participate in a Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

From 29 to 30 October, President Ramaphosa will undertake a State Visit to Switzerland.

These visits will advance South Africa’s bilateral relations with the respective host countries, particularly in trade and investment.

The visits will also enable South Africa to strengthen cooperation with partner states in global forums, and contribute to the President’s preparations for his chairing of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg on 22 and 23 November 2025.

