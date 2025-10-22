Blog explains drivers behind physician acquisitions and impacts on patients, payers

A blog published Oct. 21 breaks down the pressures driving physicians toward employment, including financial strain and administrative burden. The blog, co-authored by the AHA’s John Allison, senior associate director of health policy and analytics, and Molly Smith, group vice president of public policy analysis and development, highlights how hospitals, unlike other employers, are more likely to acquire practices to preserve access to care, especially in vulnerable communities. A new AHA resource provides additional details on this trend. READ MORE

