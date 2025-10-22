Xiong Mao Wild Shell by Guangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor Products Wins Silver in A' Camping Gear Awards

Xiong Mao Wild Shell

Guangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor Products Receives Prestigious Recognition for Innovative and Sustainable Outdoor Jacket Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of camping gear design, has announced that the Xiong Mao Wild Shell, designed by Guangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor Products , has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the jacket's exceptional design, which seamlessly combines sustainability, functionality, and aesthetics.The Xiong Mao Wild Shell's success in the A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Award is significant for both the brand and the industry as a whole. This recognition demonstrates the growing importance of sustainable design practices in the camping gear sector, as consumers increasingly seek products that prioritize environmental responsibility without compromising on performance. By aligning with these evolving industry standards and consumer preferences, Guangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor Products positions itself as a forward-thinking brand that is attuned to the needs of modern outdoor enthusiasts.The Xiong Mao Wild Shell stands out in the market due to its innovative use of fully biobased materials, advanced microporous membrane technology, and robust Dyneema fibers. These elements work together to enhance the jacket's wear resistance, breathability, and overall comfort. The design also incorporates SoundMax ultrasonic seam taping technology and a precisely controlled adhesive overflow process, resulting in flawless bonds between tapes and fabrics. This attention to detail not only boosts the jacket's water resistance but also elevates its visual appeal and overall quality.The Silver A' Design Award for the Xiong Mao Wild Shell serves as a powerful motivator for Guangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor Products to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable design in the outdoor apparel industry. This recognition validates the brand's commitment to environmental responsibility and its ability to create products that resonate with the values of modern consumers. As the brand continues to innovate and explore new possibilities in eco-friendly outdoor gear, the Xiong Mao Wild Shell will undoubtedly serve as a benchmark for future designs, inspiring the team to maintain their pursuit of excellence and sustainability.Xiong Mao Wild Shell was designed by Yuxuan Huang, who focused on the jacket's overall design and functionality, and Hongjian Zhu, who specialized in the development and integration of sustainable materials. The project was led by the talented team at Guangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor Products, who worked collaboratively to bring this innovative and eco-friendly outdoor jacket to life.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Guangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor ProductsGuangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor Products is a Chinese fashion outdoor lifestyle brand that was established in 1896 in China's first knitting factory. The brand advocates the concept of "born naturally, walk freely" and focuses on developing outdoor clothing and equipment that seamlessly blend function and fashion. Guangzhou Xiongmao Outdoor Products is committed to becoming China's national treasure outdoor brand, providing global users with the physical and mental freedom to experience outdoor life to the fullest.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Outdoor Gear and Camping Equipment Design category. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative approaches to camping gear design, eco-friendly material usage, functionality, usability, aesthetics, ergonomic comfort, durability, portability, weather resistance, safety measures, and sustainability in production, among others.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award is organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements in design, the award showcases pioneering innovations on an international stage, inspiring designers and brands to develop products that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

