DATAPATROL JOINS INDONESIA'S TOP TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION SHOWCASE, INTI 2025

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataPatrol , a leading software provider and expert in insider threat management, will be exhibiting at the Indonesia Technology & Innovation (INTI) 2025, taking place from October 28 to 30 at JIEXPO, Jakarta.Asia’s Digital Growth Brings New Security ChallengesAsia is home to one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world. With rapid digitalization across financial services, government, healthcare, and technology sectors, organizations are accelerating their adoption of cloud platforms, digital transactions, and connected services.But this growth also comes with rising risks. Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated, while insider threats and data leaks remain some of the hardest risks to detect.DataPatrol at INTI Asia 2025To address these rising challenges, DataPatrol provides advanced solutions designed to safeguard sensitive data. Its Screen Watermarking technology embeds real-time, dynamic identifiers directly on screens, enabling organizations to deter insider leaks, prevent unauthorized sharing, and ensure full traceability in the event of a breach.This approach not only strengthens data protection but also supports compliance with global standards, giving enterprises the visibility and control they need without disrupting productivity.As part of its commitment to empower the Asian cybersecurity ecosystem, DataPatrol will showcase its solutions at the Indonesia Technology & Innovation (INTI) 2025, taking place from October 28 to 30 at JIEXPO, Jakarta.Join DataPatrol at INTI Asia 2025● Date: October 28-30, 2025● Location: JIEXPO, Jakarta, Indonesia● Booth: D5 - 08Meet the DataPatrol Team at INTI Asia 2025 to experience live demos and get expert insights.To learn more, visit: www.datapatrol.com

