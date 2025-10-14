Strengthening Compliance and Data Security: Datapatrol Joins GITEX GLOBAL 2025

DataPatrol, a leading data protection solutions provider, is exhibiting at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17 October 2025.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataPatrol, a leading data protection solutions provider, is set to exhibit at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the world’s largest tech and startup show, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17 October 2025.About the EventMarking its 45th edition, GITEX Global is the world’s most established and iconic large-scale technology exhibition. The event takes place from 13 to 17 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and spans over 40 exhibition halls. It brings together tech giants, startups, investors, and innovators across AI, Cybersecurity, Mobility, Sustainable Tech, and more.What You Will Discover at DataPatrol’s BoothDataPatrol sets the benchmark in data protection and insider threat protection. They address the critical gaps that traditional data security solutions leave behind with advanced technologies, including Dynamic Screen Watermark, Anti Copy, PRTSC Prevention, Printing Watermark, and Webmark. Their solutions safeguard sensitive data and ensure protection even where other tools fall short.“GITEX GLOBAL is the ideal platform for us to connect with industry leaders, partners, and customers. This year, we look forward to showcasing real-world use cases that prove how Datapatrol’s solutions build trust, ensure compliance, and provide effective security against insider threats.”Visitors to the DataPatrol booth will have the opportunity to:● Experience Live Demos of DataPatrol’s screen watermaring solutions designed to prevent insider threats, unauthorized sharing, and data leaks.● Explore Compliance Capabilities supporting global regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, NCA ECC, and the UAE Resolution● Engage with Experts to discuss how organizations can strengthen data protection, improve digital trust, and achieve compliance without disrupting productivity.● See Real Use Cases across finance, healthcare, energy, government, and different high-risk industries.Join DataPatrol at GITEX GLOBAL 2025Visit Datapatrol at Booth 123 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from 13th to 17th October 2025.Meet their experts, explore innovative solutions, experience live demos, and schedule one-on-one meetings to discover how Datapatrol is shaping the future of secure digital environments.

