【CreatorWeek Macao 2025】Local ambassadors actively gear up to showcase Macao’s diverse “tourism +”

MACAU, October 22 - Jointly organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the international media production company Branded, CreatorWeek Macao 2025 will be held in Macao from 24 to 28 October. A variety of program highlights will soon kick off. Twenty ambassadors engaged in a preparation meeting days ago to discover tourism elements in Macao together. In partnership with top international creators who will arrive in Macao soon, they will design itineraries for in-depth experiences, set to deepen integration across “tourism +”.

Chosen through the Ambassador Recruitment Program, Macao ambassadors will focus on the topic of Macao as a “young, international and innovative” city and showcase the creative dynamic and international connections of Macao as a world centre of tourism and leisure during the five-day international gathering for creators.

Enrich local creators’ experiences through activity design

During the event, Macao ambassadors will partner with 20 prestigious creators from worldwide to experience Macao deeply in the form of community tourism from their local angles. International and Greater China influencers can gain a closer picture of Macao’s culture, cityscape and creative dynamic, sharing Macao’s glamour extensively with global media and community. Local creators can exchange ideas with their international counterparts and learn from their creative ideas, content production and skills of gaining more followers. Their exchange will expand local creators’ creative landscape.

At the preparation meeting, the organizer introduced Macao’s variety of destination appeal and the event program, familiarizing the 20 ambassadors with the objectives and value of this event. In their own roles and responsibilities, ambassadors are encouraged to brainstorm the content, share on social media, as well as coordinate event logistics and action plans, together creating the stories of Macao.

Different activities welcome public participation

Poised to commence grandly at Wynn Palace this Friday (24 October), the CreatorWeek Macao 2025 will unfold a series of activities successively for five days. It will bring together about 250 groups of international and Greater China guests including 180 groups of content creators, 50 guest speakers and 20 performing units, as one of Asia’s super-mega gatherings for content creators across various platforms.

The public is invited to join several activities on 25 and 26 October, including:

CreatorWeek Wellness Workshop: At the Fantasy Box at MGM Macau, content creators and KOLs will lead fans in fitness and yoga activities. The trainers include well-known fitness coach Will Liu, fitness influencer Matt Tralli, renowned film and TV actress as well as advocator for health and wellness, Jacky Cai, as well as yoga master from Bali, Ryan Narayan.

CreatorWeek Meet & Greet: Dedicated zones at The Londoner Macao will line up 40 top celebrity creators for close-up photos, interactions, and behind-the-scenes sharing with fans to bridge online-offline connections. The celebrity creators include creative freestyle dancer and famed-show KOL, Merrick Hanna, video creator Austin Sprinz and Netflix TV drama actor Ian Boggs, among others.

CreatorWeek Live welcomes the public to enjoy spectacular performances of 20 international and Macao musicians and bands at Galaxy Macau™ and Broadway Food Street for free for two day including French band Berywam, Korean boy group XODIAC, Japanese boy group PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE and Philippine band Lola Amour. The live showcases will create great music vibes and deepen interaction between artists and fans during the six-hour performances each day.

Conference focuses on creator economy to elevate business value

CreatorWeek Conference and Creator Academy will be held at Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau for two days on 27 and 28 October. CreatorWeek Conference zooms in on fusion of Chinese-Western social media culture, trends of social platforms as well as the current and future prospects of the creator economy. YouTube’s representative in Greater China, manager of MrBeast as the YouTube channel with the highest number of subscribers, representative for content collaboration of Snapchat as well as other personages will share their insights with enterprises. At Creator Academy, industry elites and platform leaders will share insights on quality content creation, along with practical sessions leveraging Macao’s cultural features. The two event highlights aim to build a platform and create abundant business values for content creators, local new media production companies and groups, as well as platform leaders. Local enterprises and creators will also engage in both activities deeply, leveraging the opportunity to connect with their international counterparts, which will foster the creator economy and elevate Macao’s profile as a charming destination in the spotlight of key opinion leaders.

For more information about different activities and registration, please visit the official website of CreatorWeek: www.creatorweek.live and MGTO’s website: www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO’s official accounts on social media.