President Cyril Ramaphosa: Opening remarks at official bilateral talks during State Visit to Indonesia

Your Excellency, President Prabowo Subianto,

Honourable Ministers,

Distinguished Delegates,

Ladies and Gentlemen,



It is a great honour to join you today for this important meeting, which is aimed at strengthening the bonds of friendship and diplomatic cooperation between our two countries.



Allow me, Your Excellency, to once again extend a warm welcome to you and the Republic of Indonesia to the BRICS group of nations.



We congratulate you on the commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Asian-African Conference. The Bandung Conference in 1955 was a great inspiration and source of encouragement to the leaders of our liberation struggle who were present there.



For all these years, the people of South Africa found a steadfast ally in Indonesia, which consistently supported the anti-apartheid struggle. We will forever remain grateful for the support and solidarity of the Indonesian people.



We look forward to working closely Indonesia and all BRICS members and partner countries on shared priorities, such as driving much-needed global reforms.



The BRICS economic partnership also provides great potential to support development and transformation in our countries amidst current global disruptions.



We encourage the deepening of Indonesia’s participation in all BRICS structures, particularly in the BRICS economic partnership. This could also be a catalyst for the growth of bilateral economic relations between our two countries.



Today’s meeting brings together key ministers from both our countries, including those responsible for Defence, Trade and Agriculture.



This is a clear demonstration of our shared commitment to deepening cooperation across a wide range of strategic sectors.



This engagement takes place at a very important time in our bilateral relations.



This year, South Africa is honoured to hold the Presidency of the G20. We appreciate Indonesia’s representation and contribution to the various G20 meetings.



We are especially pleased that Your Excellency will participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg in November.



Indonesia’s presence will enrich the dialogue and reinforce the importance of inclusive multilateralism and South–South cooperation in shaping a more equitable global order.



As the Incoming Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), South Africa is working to strengthen regional integration and economic development across the continent.



We encourage Indonesian partners to explore the vast opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area, which offers access to a market of over 1.4 billion people.



South Africa, as a gateway to the continent, is well positioned to serve as a strategic base for Indonesian investment and trade expansion into Africa.



In light of recent global trade tensions, including the imposition of tariffs by major economies, it is increasingly important for countries like ours to strengthen South–South trade and economic cooperation.



Enhancing bilateral trade ties and expanding market access between South Africa and Indonesia is both a strategic imperative and a practical response to shifting global dynamics.



Our partnership can help build more resilient and diversified economies and unlock new opportunities for inclusive growth.



Over the past two decades, South Africa and Indonesia have solidified our bilateral relations and collaborated across regional, continental and international fora. Importantly, we have used this broad collaboration to benefit our respective people.



It is important that our two countries continue to engage through established bilateral mechanisms, particularly the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.



South Africa remains committed to working closely with Indonesia to further expand and deepen our political, economic and sectoral cooperation.



We would like to see our two countries finalise and implement existing agreements. This will elevate bilateral relations between South Africa and Indonesia, based on mutual political trust and partnership.



This instrument will serve as a foundation for deepening our cooperation and delivering tangible benefits to our peoples.



Let us use this moment to reaffirm our shared values, strengthen our strategic alignment and build a partnership that contributes meaningfully to peace, prosperity and sustainable development.



I thank you.

