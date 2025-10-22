Government on B-BBEE policy

Government reaffirms that Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) remains a key policy instrument of the State. The policy remains central to South Africa’s economic transformation and forms part of South Africa’s long-term strategy to redress historic injustices, broaden economic participation, and build a truly inclusive economy.

The B-BBEE Act followed all the prescribed requirements from the drafting by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, through parliamentary procedures, public consultations, presidential assent, and publication. This Act is, therefore, a product of democratic processes. If any person requires a change of policy or law, then the appropriate channels and processes should be followed.

As part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), all parties within this collective administration share a responsibility to advance policies that contribute to economic transformation and sustainable development. B-BBEE, therefore, is not prejudiced rather it is a constitutional and moral imperative rooted in South Africa’s commitment to equality, fairness, and redress the imbalances of the past.

Despite the progress made over the past three decades, the disparities in ownership, management, and income distribution remain stark. The policy continues to serve as a mechanism through which government works to level the playing field, ensuring that the previously disadvantaged and discriminated South Africans, especially women, youth, and persons with disabilities are meaningfully included in the mainstream economy. Importantly, the ongoing refinement of empowerment policies is part of government’s effort to ensure that implementation is effective, transparent, and aligned with national development priorities. The success of any economy rests with wider inclusion and participation of the masses of the population.

The Government remains steadfast in advancing an inclusive economy that works for all South Africans. The B-BBEE framework continues to be a central pillar in achieving this goal, addressing the inequalities of the past while unlocking the potential of every citizen to contribute to South Africa’s growth and prosperity.

Media enquiries:

Mr Sandile Nene, Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 712 2316

Mr William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

