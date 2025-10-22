Despite Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Arrests the Worst of the Worst Including Pedophiles, Child Abusers, and Sexual Predators

Nothing will stop ICE from removing criminal illegal aliens—not terrorist attacks against them, the Democrats’ government shutdown, or even bounties on their heads to murder them

WASHINGTON – Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested the worst of the worst despite the Democrats’ government shutdown, including criminal illegal aliens convicted of sexual assault of a child, child molestation, willful cruelty to a child, and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

“These barbaric monsters who committed these crimes against innocent children should NEVER have been in our country in the first place,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow pedophiles and child abusers to remain in the U.S. These are LITERALLY THE WORST OF THE WORST, but thanks to our brave law enforcement, they will be deported from our country NEVER to return. Nothing will stop ICE from removing criminal illegal aliens—not terrorist attacks against them, the Democrats’ government shutdown, or even bounties on their heads to murder them.”

The worst of the worst arrested include:

Mariano Yanez-Conejo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for sexual assault of a child in Travis County, Texas.

Humberto Perez-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for child molestation in the first degree in Union Gap, Washington.

Jose Rigoberto Lopez-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for willful cruelty to child and false imprisonment in Pomona, California.

Rafael Penaloza-Cabrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse with bodily harm in Chicago, Illinois.

Jose Ortiz-Jacobo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for felony sexual abuse in the first degree in Wasco County, Oregon.