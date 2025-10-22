Criminal Illegal Alien Kills Indiana Man After Driving Semi-Truck into Oncoming Traffic Without Valid Commercial Driver’s License

Borko Stankovic was previously arrested but remained in the country for over a decade due to sanctuary policies

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer with the Indiana Porter County Jail against criminal illegal alien Borko Stankovic from Serbia and Montenegro following his arrest on Oct. 15 for reckless homicide and criminal recklessness.

Stankovic was operating a semi-truck without a valid commercial license, when he swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a Subaru Crosstrek. The driver of the Subaru, Jeffrey Eberly, tragically died at the scene.

Borko Stankovic

Stankovic has been in the United States illegally since February 2011, when his nonimmigrant visa status expired.

Previously, Stankovic was arrested by the Nassau County Police Department in Long Island, New York, for resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

“This senseless tragedy should NEVER have happened, and this man should still be alive today,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Stankovic has been in this country ILLEGALLY since 2011 and has a history of violating the law, yet he remained free to continue engaging in dangerous behavior that ultimately resulted in the death of Jeffrey Eberly. Illegal aliens have no business operating 18 wheelers or semi-trucks on America’s highways. President Trump and Secretary Noem are making America’s roads safe again.”

Stankovic’s arrest follows a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety.