DHS Exposes how FEMA Officials Under the Biden Administration Systematically Refused Aid to Disaster Survivors on Purely Political Discrimination, Refers Case to the Department of Justice

From 2021 to 2024, FEMA employees cited political reasons for bypassing disaster survivors

WASHINGTON – An internal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) found that throughout the Biden Administration, FEMA employees systematically refused to visit the houses of disaster survivors that displayed signs and flags they disagreed with, including those with campaign signs supporting President Trump—textbook political discrimination against Americans in crisis.

FEMA employees also collected information about the political beliefs of disaster survivors, using that information to delay critical assistance to survivors. This data collection was in direct violation of the Privacy Act of 1974.

“The federal government was withholding aid against Americans in crisis based on their political beliefs—this should horrify every American, regardless of political persuasion,” said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. “For years, FEMA employees under the Biden Administration intentionally delayed much-needed aid to Americans suffering from natural disasters on purely political grounds. They deliberately avoided houses displaying support for President Trump and the Second Amendment, illegally collected and stored information about survivors’ political beliefs, and failed to report their malicious behavior. We will not let this stand.”

Following Hurricane Milton in 2024, a whistleblower revealed that FEMA employees were directed to bypass homes displaying political signs supporting President Donald Trump. At the time, Biden’s FEMA administrator, Deanne Criswell, insisted to Congress, under oath, that this was an isolated incident. However, an internal investigation ordered by Secretary Noem has revealed that these abuses were widespread, systematic, and occurred during multiple disasters dating back to Hurricane Ida in 2021.

To ensure this never happens again, Secretary Noem has implemented the following corrective actions:

Referred the case to the Department of Justice for further investigation and potential prosecution.

Also referred the case to the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General.

Canceled the door-to-door survey practice that FEMA used to discriminate against Americans.

Instructed the DHS Privacy Office to issue clear recommendations to FEMA to address these egregious violations and prevent future ones.

Required FEMA to adhere to stricter data collection practices, strengthen guidance and training, and clearly define legitimate safety and hostility concerns to ensure staff make fair and lawful decisions.

Instructed FEMA to also implement rigorous oversight and auditing mechanisms to restore integrity to its disaster relief operations.

Click here to read the one-page summary of the investigation.

Click here to read the full report.

