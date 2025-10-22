The Extra Mile: Two Zags, One Vision

When Sophie Whittle (Krauel, ’19) arrived at Gonzaga in 2015, she carried more than a tennis racquet. She brought a fierce determination to grow as both a player and a person. What she didn’t know was that her journey would lead her to Gonzaga’s first national tennis championship—and a lifelong partnership with fellow Zag Travis Knight (’99) that continues to shape Gonzaga Athletics today.

"Travis helped me level-up my mental game,” Sophie said, “integrating tools and workouts that helped with my performance on the court. For me, it was connecting my mind and body to be as competitive as possible.”

Whittle played tennis while at Gonzaga where she met Knight.

Sophie grew up in California, where tennis ran deep in her family. She chose Gonzaga for its tight-knit community and four-season experience, quickly making her mark on the court with her relentless work ethic. Early on, she connected with Knight, Gonzaga’s men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach, who had once been a Zag baseball player himself. His philosophy went beyond strength and speed; for him, growth meant perspective, resilience, and connection.

“What I observed,” Knight said, “was that those who were most centered and connected to their desire for growth were most happy and fulfilled.”

Through years of training and mentoring, Sophie and Travis developed a unique partnership. Together, they worked on not just her physical game, but her mental strength—tools that carried her all the way to the 2018 national championship, even as she pushed through injury to claim the title for Gonzaga.

Knight is the men's basketball strength and conditioning coach at Gonzaga.

That championship wasn’t the end of their story. Inspired by his years of coaching, Travis launched the Extra Mile Institute (EMI)—a program designed to help student-athletes thrive mentally as well as physically through “StepBack Sessions.” When Sophie retired from professional tennis, Travis invited her to join the mission. Today, she serves as EMI’s Director of Marketing and Operations, helping bring its impact to 11 Gonzaga teams and expanding to schools, businesses, and organizations across Spokane.

Two Zags. Two journeys. One vision: to redefine what it means to be a champion—not just in competition, but in life.