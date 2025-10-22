Adelaide International 2026 to serve up world-class tennis as tickets go on sale

Release date: 21/10/25

Adelaide International will once again bring world class tennis to The Drive from 12 to 17 January 2026 with tickets going on sale today and Madison Keys announced as the first player to compete in next year’s tournament.

Madison Keys won the women’s singles title in 2025 before going on to capture her first Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open by defeating world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys’ latest performances propelled her to a new career-high ranking of world No.5.

As one of only 17 WTA 500 tournaments worldwide, the Adelaide International holds a prestigious place on the global tennis calendar. The combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament provides critical preparation for the Australian Open and attracts a worldwide broadcast audience, showcasing South Australia to millions of viewers.

Tournament Director Alicia Molik is preparing for her third Adelaide International, following the standout 2025 edition which welcomed more than 50,000 fans at The Drive.

Live music, entertainment, bars, food trucks and premium hospitality experiences at The Drive are on track to be bigger again in 2026, including the previously expanded entertainment precinct footprint on Pinky Flat.

Tickets to the tournament start at just $10 and free entry for kids at select sessions via Adelaide International Tickets | Tennis Tickets | Ticketmaster AU

The Adelaide International adds to South Australia’s summer of sport, including the bp Adelaide Grand Final, Christmas Test Match, Santos Tour Down Under, and LIV Golf Adelaide.

Adelaide International 2026 is supported by the South Australian Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Adelaide International continues to set the tone for South Australia’s events calendar.

The Drive creates a truly special atmosphere for fans and players alike, and we cannot wait to welcome the world’s best tennis players back to Adelaide.

More than 50,000 fans experienced the tournament this year, and we know the Adelaide International is a prime example of how South Australia delivers events like nowhere else — passionate fans, top-tier facilities, and a truly memorable visitor experience.

We look forward to once again welcoming thousands of fans to The Drive this summer, along with elite athletes and a global television audience that shines a spotlight on our vibrant city.

Attributable to Alicia Molik, Director Adelaide International Tournament

I am thrilled to announce today that we are welcoming back defending champion Madison Keys.

Madison's return to Adelaide as our defending champion is a testament to what this tournament means to the players. To see her lift the trophy here in January and then go on to win her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open was a brilliant reminder of the calibre of talent we attract.

Having Madison back competing at The Drive speaks to the prestige of the Adelaide International and sets the tone for what promises to be another exceptional week of tennis in 2026.

This tournament continues to grow in stature each year. To see Madison Keys lift the trophy in Adelaide and then go on to win the Australian Open was a brilliant reminder of the level of talent that competes here. I cannot wait until January.

Attributable to Madison Keys, Tennis star and Adelaide International 2025 champion

I'm incredibly excited to return to Adelaide to defend my title—this tournament means so much to me, and the energy from the fans and the event organizers makes it such a special place to compete.

Adelaide was ideal preparation for me heading into the Australian Open and I'm looking forward to coming back again.

Attributable to Debbie Sterrey, CEO Tennis SA

Thank you to the South Australian Government for its ongoing support and underlined the tournament's role in growing tennis at every level.

We are incredibly grateful to the South Australian Government and the South Australian Tourism Commission for their unwavering support.

The Adelaide International is critical to the growth of tennis across South Australia. It inspires young players, increases participation, and brings our community closer to the global game.